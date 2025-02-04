Makhana cultivation expanded from 13,000 hectares to 35,000: MoS agriculture

New Delhi [India], February 4 : Makhana cultivation has expanded from approximately 13,000 hectares to 35,000 hectares across multiple states, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Bhagirath Choudhary, said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In the Budget 2025-26 tabled Saturday, the government announced a Makhana Board be established in Bihar, a key grower of nutri-rich food. The board will work to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of makhana.

Over the years, 15,824.1 kg of high-yielding Makhana seeds have been distributed to farmers, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and organizations across various states. Significant beneficiaries include institutions like NABARD, fisheries departments, Bihar Horticulture Development Society and farmers from regions such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the minister said in the written reply.

The National Research Centre for Makhana (NRCM), Darbhanga, is a well-equipped facility dedicated to Makhana research and innovation, supported by a skilled team of scientists.

Its key achievements include developing high-yield makhana and thornless water chestnut varieties, introducing water-efficient and integrated farming systems, and launching Makhana-cum-fish farming. The cultivation practices of Indian Lotus, medicinal plants like Acorus calamus (Sweet flag) and Alocasia montana have also been established.

Several equipment/machines for Makhana popping and value-added products have been developed and licensed to manufacturers for commercialization namely Makhana seed washer, Makhana seed grader, Makhana seed primary roasting machine, Makhana seed popping machine, Popped Makhana grader and various type of value-added products.

The NRCM has trained thousands of farmers and entrepreneurs, driving regional industries and livelihoods. Makhana cultivation has expanded from approximately 13,000 to 35,000 hectares across multiple states.

Between 2012 and 2023, NRCM trained over 3,000 farmers in advanced Makhana cultivation, processing, and marketing techniques, focusing on water-efficient practices, cropping systems, and nutrient management.

Additionally, NRCM has assisted 24 enterprises, including Mithila Naturals, Maa Vaishnavi Makhana, and Swastik Food Group, by providing technical inputs and fostering Makhana-based industries, further boosting the agricultural economy, the minister's written reply added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor