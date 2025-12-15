Making a Decade of Impact: Vahani Scholarship Trust Launches its Powerful documentary "Right to Dream" in Gurugram

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 15: Vahani Scholarship Trust hosted the screening of its documentary 'Right to Dream' in Gurugram, bringing together educators, policymakers, public health leaders, and philanthropists to reflect on access, equity, and aspiration in India's higher education landscape.

The documentary traces Vahani's work over the years in supporting first-generation learners and students from marginalized backgrounds, highlighting how financial aid, mentorship, and sustained institutional support can alter educational trajectories that are often shaped by structural disadvantage. Through a student's narrative, the film positions higher education not merely as an endpoint, but as a continuum influenced by schooling, policy choices, and social context.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring; Dr. Virander S. Chauhan, Padma Shri Awardee Scientist; Former Chairman, UGC & NAAC; Secretary Rhodes India; Member of INLAKS and Felix Selection Committees, New Delhi; Ms. Reeva Misra, Founder & Chairperson, Vahani Scholarship Trust; Mr. Anish Gawande, Honourable National Spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party, and Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary, India Director at WomenLift Health. The panel was moderated by Dr. Sukriti Chauhan, INLAKS Scholar and CEO, ETI.

During the discussion, Dr. Virander S. Chauhan noted that back in 60s and 70s having access to education itself was a big challenge, and year later, despite making progress, "scholarships remain highly competitive and unevenly accessible," Appreciating the key work Vahani does, he added that real scale would require "not one Vahani, but a hundred.". Reflecting on Vahani's decade-long journey, Ms. Reeva Misra reiterated that "access to education and health are the basic tenets of an equitable life," She highlighted the paradox that exists- that despite advancements in technology, the gap remains in making the best use of these. She urged young people to combine purpose with action, and truly be the change they want to see in the world. Mr. Anish Gawande stressed that "equity and access are deeply political issues," calling for mental health and technology to move beyond elite institutions and have a wide reaching impact. He emphasised the key role that both government as well as private entities need to play truly address the crisis between merit and access. Dr. Ayesha Chaudhary, using her experience of navigating through PhD admissions highlighted the leadership gap for women that stems from the 'first impression' selection committees have of them and noted that while policies matter, "leaders create systems," and emphasised the need for mentorship and institutional empathy.

The discussion examined why representation in academic and decision-making spaces remains limited, and how scholarship models, policy intent, and institutional practices must work together to create pathways that are not only accessible, but sustainable and dignified.

The conversation underscored a shared recognition that access to higher education must be approached as a continuum shaped by policy, institutional intent, leadership, and sustained support. As the panellists noted, expanding opportunity at scale will require transparent systems, inclusive leadership, and collective responsibility to ensure that aspiration is met with dignity and possibility.

Vahani Scholarship Trust continues its mission to bridge structural gaps in the education system by supporting students beyond financial assistance accompanying them through the academic, social, and emotional realities of higher education.

