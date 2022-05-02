Making an impact: KIIT ranked 8th globally in SDG 'Reducing Inequalities'

KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 8th among universities of the world in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of 'Reducing Inequalities' in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 published on April 28, 2022.

Besides World University Rankings, Times Higher Education publishes several other rankings of institutions every year on different parameters. One of the most important among these is the Impacts Rankings, which evaluates thousands of universities from all over the world on their contributions to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assesses their commitment to sustainability across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

In this year's rankings, KIIT has been ranked 8th best in the entire world for its impact in one parameter of SDGs - 'Reducing Inequalities'. With impressive ranks of 101-200 in other SDGs - Quality Education; Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions; and Partnerships for the Goals - KIIT has achieved the overall position of 201-300 in the rankings, which lists over 1500 universities from 106 countries. Only a handful of Indian institutions feature in the list, and KIIT is among the top eight universities from India.

Along with quality education and research, KIIT has been actively involved in a wide spectrum of social development activities since its inception. KIIT has done extensive work in the field of reducing inequalities. As a result, it has been positioned 8th in the whole world in this parameter of SDG.

Expressing his happiness, Dr Achyuta Samanta said, "KIIT's position among the world's most impactful universities in the parameter of 'Reducing Inequalities' reflects its enormous work done in the field over the years." He congratulated the Chancellor; Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sasmita Samanta; faculty and staff members and students of KIIT for the achievement.

KIIT, which takes pride as a community-based university, has been extensively contributing to social priorities like reducing poverty through education, women empowerment, rural development, tribal upliftment, art, culture and literature, etc. since its inception. In fact, KIIT is committed towards all 17 SDGs and its academic and social outreach programmes directly touch most of the goals. High rank of KIIT in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings reflects its high social responsibility and impactful contributions toward sustainable development.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries cto pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof Achyuta Samanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

