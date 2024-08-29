Making and releasing a film is like getting married and having children - Ritesh S Kumar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: Director Ritesh S Kumar, who came into the limelight with the web series Secrets of Love based on Osho, said on the release of his next film Lachhminiya that releasing a film is like getting married and having children. At this time there is an unwanted fear and also an unknown happiness. My film Lachhminiya is ready to release in November first week. The actors in this movie are Sagar Singh and Tanushree. This film is based on Bihari background.

The director has always been drawn to Bihar's unique social fabric and traditional customs. "The background of Bihar has always been my first choice. The state's colorful and vibrant culture, traditional customs, social highs and lows, and distinctive way of life have always deeply impressed me. Being a Bihari, I want to contribute to creating an environment in Bihar that attracts filmmakers and showcases its rich heritage," he shared.

Ritesh S Kumar was born on December 26, 1984, in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar. His deep connection to his roots has greatly influenced his work, and he is optimistic about the future of filmmaking in the state. "With the government's subsidy plans and increased awareness, I believe that the situation for shooting in Bihar will improve, making it a preferred destination for filmmakers," he added.

Mridang, Bullet Pen, Secrets of Love these are his old movies and webseries. Ritesh S Kumar started his career as a VFX artist. He started studying VFX from Patna and then continued it in Mumbai. While doing VFX work he understood editing and colour grading quite well. After this, he worked in many films like Basement, PagleAazam, Babuji Ek Ticket Mumbai, Chal Zindagi.

