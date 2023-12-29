Makoba celebrated the art of Penmanship by hosting the Pen Show

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: Makoba, a one stop innovative solution platform for luxury pens organised a Pen Show to showcase the depth and breadth of the best luxury Fountain pen brands.

The brand displayed fountain pens ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,00,000. The event was a niche Fountain Pen show and the pens on display were from Germany, Japan, Europe, US and India. There were over 1000+ pens available and over 200+ ink shades to choose from. The event was graced by some prominent names from the Advocates and Surgeons fraternity. Together with eminent personalities, fountain pen enthusiasts, collectors, and sellers of pens, inks, stationery and accessories participated in the event.

This show was about showcasing the vast range but yet selected models from the top class pen brands from around the world.

Makoba has been instrumental in bringing some of the most renowned global brands like Namiki, Montegrappa, Aurora, Leonardo and many more, under one roof for the Indian customer. Today, it is a leading Indian multi-brand outfit specializing in fine writing instruments and accessories.

"Makoba is now looking at playing a bigger role on the global stage. The strategy is to give due consideration to the preferences and tastes of Indian customers, while also factoring in global needs during the new product development of new models and lines", says Sripal Jain, Founder, Makoba.

Currently, Makoba has three exclusive stores in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai. The in-house collection of luxury products are also available online on the Makoba website, as well as on leading e-comm portals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor