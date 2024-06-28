Malabar Gold & Diamonds Introduces NUWA Diamond Collection, Unveiled by Kareena Kapoor Khan

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, sixth largest jewellery retailer globally with a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries, unveiled its latest diamond jewellery collection named 'NUWA' at a grand event in the UAE. Renowned Indian actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the collection. Kareena, known for her timeless elegance embodies the very essence of the NUWA collection, making her the perfect ambassador for this launch. The collection is available at all stores in India.

The NUWA collection is a celebration of nature's intricate designs, waves, forms, folds and textures, masterfully crafted into luxurious pieces of diamond jewellery. Drawing inspiration from the elegance and resilience found in the natural world, each piece in the collection has been meticulously crafted, refined over time, and perfected to emerge as a glorious, intricate work of art, just like women who navigate the ups and downs, standing tall and resolute in the dreams they hold. Each piece is a testament to the elegance, strength, and grace that women embody.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, "We are incredibly proud to introduce the NUWA collection, which celebrates both nature and the indomitable spirit of women. Each piece in this collection has been crafted with immense care and precision, reflecting the intricate beauty of nature and the resilience of women. We are honoured to have Kareena Kapoor Khan launch this collection, as she perfectly represents the grace and awe that NUWA stands for."

The NUWA collection by Malabar Gold & Diamonds stands as a testament to the women of today, their commitment to excellence, celebrating the intricate beauty of nature and the empowering essence of womanhood. Like all diamond jewellery at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, NUWA also comes with the assurance of Malabar Promises like responsibly sourced natural diamonds, tested and certified diamonds, 100% exchange value, diamonds of natural origin, 100% transparency, guaranteed buyback, etc.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $6.2 billion, the company currently is the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking.

They have a strong retail network of over 350 stores spread across 13 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.

