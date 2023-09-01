Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches the Hunger-Free World Campaign in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, has rolled out Malabar Group’s Hunger-Free World campaign at Vasai, Mumbai. As part of the inauguration programme, Goa Governor Adv. P S Sreedharan Pillai flagged off a food distribution vehicle. Popular Actor and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi, Malabar Gold & Diamonds Bullion Head Dilip Narayanan, Regional Head (West) A T Fanseem Ahmed, and others were also present for the event.

'Hunger-Free World', the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign of Malabar Group, aims to provide daily meals to people in need. Malabar Group has launched this initiative in collaboration with Thanal, a voluntary organisation known for its commitment to social service. Under the campaign, over 30,000 food kits are distributed daily from 24 distribution centres in different states.

Commenting on the launch, M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "At Malabar Group, we aim to run our business aligned to the best industry standards in a manner that is safe, environment-friendly, and sensitive to the necessities and concerns of the communities. We are dedicated to catering to society's expectations and giving back to the community in general and the underprivileged in particular. Our 'Hunger-Free World' initiative reflects our ethos, and we are pleased to launch it at Vasai to reach out to more people."

To carry out the 'Hunger Free World' campaign, kitchens equipped with modern facilities have been set up in different locations. Trained cooks and other support staff are assigned to prepare food. Food packages are delivered directly to people living on the streets.

Malabar Group allocates five percent of its profits to various social welfare activities. The fund is spent on women empowerment, providing shelter and food to people in need, medical support, and the education of girl students. Malabar Group has already spent over Rs. 200 crore on such activities.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, established in 1993, is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of $5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and has a strong retail network of over 325 stores spread across 11 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centres, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, and the USA. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store at www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com, providing customers with the ease of purchasing their favourite jewellery from the comfort of their homes.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor