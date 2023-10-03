Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens its Centralized Base of India Operations, Malabar National Hub (M-NH) in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 330 outlets across 11 countries, has launched Malabar National Hub (M-NH), its centralised base of India operations, at Andheri East in Mumbai. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of M.P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, Vijay Darda, former Member of Parliament and Chairman, Lokmat Media Group, K.P Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman, Malabar Group, Asher O, MD - India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Group Executive Directors AK Nishad, KP Veerankutty, Mayinkutty, Abdul Majeed, AK Faisal, Abdulla, West Regional Head Fanzeem Ahammed, other official dignitaries, management team members of Malabar Group, industry partners, and well-wishers.

Spread over 50,000 sq. ft., M-NH brings under one roof Malabar Gold & Diamonds' multiple operations such as retail, procurement and supply chain, e-commerce, digital gold, digital marketing, CRM, omnichannel operations, merchandising and bullion, corporate gifting and B2B divisions, human resources and legal. M-NH will usher in a new era of growth and catapult the brand to new heights by paving the way for Malabar Gold & Diamonds to achieve its business goals. The company has deployed more than 450 employees to run the operations at M-NH.

Mumbai being the financial capital of India and a major global jewellery and diamond trading hub, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has set up its base for its national operations in the city to leverage its strategic advantages.

Commenting on the inauguration of M-NH, M.P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “As we celebrate 30 glorious years of our journey, the opening of Malabar National Hub is a proud moment and a significant landmark for us. It will further fuel our global growth aspiration and lay the foundation for the next phase of growth. The consolidation of all our key functionalities at M-NH will enhance efficiency and streamline management, as we focus on further growing our network of more than 190 retail showrooms across the country. I would like to take the opportunity to thank our loyal customers, shareholders, associates, and employees for their whole-hearted support. We would like to express our gratitude to Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, for his support in developing M-NH and gracing the event with his august presence. We also would like to thank the Government of Maharashtra for their continuing support in helping us in setting up M-NH and serving the customers in Maharashtra."

“The opening of Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ national operational base in Mumbai is a strong testimony to the state’s conducive environment for investment and favourable business ecosystem,” commented Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. “With the brand’s well-documented tradition of transforming jewellery trade, providing employment opportunities, and championing social causes, I am confident that Malabar National Hub will be a key proponent of our state’s development, further enriching our legacy in the global diamond and gold trade,” he added.

“M-NH will play a pivotal role in spreading the famed jewellery craftsmanship of our country both in the domestic and global markets. India is our biggest market, our aim is to strengthen our retail presence in existing regions and expand into new territories including Rajasthan, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Goa, Assam, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir. Mumbai's strategic edge will help us further drive growth in India," said Asher O, Managing Director - India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“Our continued efforts to project the country's unparalleled craftsmanship to the domestic market and to the world are delivering the desired results. Our recent foray into Europe with the launch of our first showroom in the UK at London, as well as the setting up of Malabar International Hub (MIH) in Dubai, UAE are significant milestones in our mission, 'Make in India, Market to the World'. M-NH will drive that mission and accelerate our global digital transformation efforts, including the implementation of omnichannel operations, digital gold, and the endless aisle concept. M-NH will play an enabling role in realising our ambitious growth plans," said Abdul Salam K.P., Vice Chairman, Malabar Group.

In strict adherence to Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ commitment towards ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) guidelines, various environmental and sustainable initiatives have been incorporated in the building’s designs and the facility is in the process of getting its LEED GOLD certification.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD 5.2 billion, the company currently ranks as the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally and today has a strong retail network of over 330 outlets spread across 11 countries in addition to multiple offices, design centers, procurement centers and factories spread across India, Middle East, Far East, the USA & the UK. The group, owned by more than 4,000 shareholders, has more than 21,000 employees from over 26 countries working towards its continued success. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online store www.malabargoldanddiamonds.com providing customers the opportunity to purchase their favorite jewelry at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes. The group also operates MGD – Lifestyle Jewellery, a retail concept offering trendy and lightweight jewellery that represents the independent and the modern woman through its designs and collections. ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) has been the primary commitment of the group since its inception. The key ESG focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women empowerment. Integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business, Malabar Group periodically strengthens its ESG goals to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes 5 per cent of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

