Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Grand 15th Edition of 'Brides of India' Campaign, Celebrating India's Diverse Bridal Heritage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29: Every Indian bride carries with her a world of emotions the rituals she has grown up watching, the culture she belongs to, the memories she holds close and the jewellery that becomes part of her identity on one of the most important days of her life. Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the world, has long understood the significance of bridal jewellery in India's rich cultural fabric. The bridal range brings together designs thoughtfully curated, crafted and developed by Malabar Gold & Diamonds, ensuring jewellery created with purity, intention and craftsmanship that honours every bride's traditions. With deep expertise in bridal craftsmanship, the brand has built an unmatched legacy in creating designs that honour the distinct traditions of brides across the country.

Marking a major milestone, Malabar Gold & Diamonds today unveiled the 15th edition of its flagship Brides of India campaign, recognised as one of India's biggest and most anticipated bridal properties. This year's edition brings together 22 brides and 10 celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, NTR, Karthi, Anil Kapoor, Srinidhi Shetty, Rukmini Maitra, Sabyasachi Mishra, Prarthana Behere and Manasi Parekh, all reflecting the scale, diversity and emotional depth the campaign has come to stand for.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvW1EkLfGH4

The film is directed by Abhishek Varman with music composed by Shubhajit Mukherjee, bringing together a visual and musical narrative that captures the essence of India's many bridal cultures and celebrates the rituals, emotions and heritage that shape every bride's story.

When asked about the significance of the 15th edition, Mr. M. P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, said: "Each year, the Brides of India campaign is our tribute to the brides of this country, and the 15th edition marks a significant milestone for us. We have highlighted how brides honour tradition while bringing their own expression to it. This edition celebrates the depth of those traditions the memories, rituals and relationships that define her. With Malabar's commitment to transparency and quality assurance, we want every family to feel confident in choosing jewellery that is meaningful and trustworthy"

A Celebration of India's Diversity:

Malabar Gold & Diamond's Brides of India has always honoured the extraordinary diversity of Indian bridal traditions, and this edition brings the country's full spectrum into focus. The collection spans every region from North to East to West and South, offering jewellery crafted for each cultural identity. This includes the regal polki craftsmanship of Rajasthan, the temple-inspired gold artistry of Tamil Nadu, Kerala's traditional kasavu-inspired bridal gold, and the intricate motifs that define Bengal's jewellery heritage.

Traditions That Travel Across India:

What makes the collection even more special is its pan-India accessibility, allowing any bride, anywhere, to choose jewellery from any cultural style. A bride in Chennai can opt for an elaborate Rajasthani polki set, just as a bride in Delhi can bring home temple jewellery from the South, a reflection of Malabar's extensive design archive and customisation expertise.

The 2025 edition brings together some of Malabar's signature bridal lines, including the Divine Collection inspired by Indian heritage and temple art, the gemstone-rich Precia Collection featuring rubies, emeralds and sapphires, and the contemporary yet tradition-rooted Diamond Collection which blends radiant diamonds with motifs drawn from India's cultural landscape. Together, these collections form a vivid tapestry of Indian bridal identity and continue the rich legacy that Brides of India has built over the last 15 years.

Every piece in the bridal range is designed, curated and crafted by Malabar Gold & Diamonds' master artisans, ensuring jewellery that honours her culture, her rituals and the auspicious moments surrounding her wedding.

Alia Bhatt said, "Every bride brings her own personality into her wedding, expressing tradition in a way that feels true to her. That's what Brides of India represents. Malabar captures this beautifully through jewellery that feels meaningful, contemporary and connected to her story."

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, "Every bride carries the traditions she has grown up with, and weddings bring that heritage to life through every ritual and moment. What I admire about Brides of India is how Malabar brings these stories together under one cultural narrative while keeping the bride at the centre. Being part of this campaign has always felt special because it celebrates our roots with sincerity and elegance."

Anil Kapoor said, "In India, weddings are brimming with energy the music, the colours, the celebrations that bring everyone together. But there's also a deeply emotional moment when the bride looks around and feels the significance of this life-changing event. What I admire about Brides of India is how it understands that balance: the grandeur of the festivities and the sincerity of the bride's journey. The jewellery reflects both these nuances with a beautiful clarity."

With the 15th edition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds reinforces its position as India's leading one-stop bridal destination, offering culture-specific and contemporary designs across gold, diamond, platinum and gemstone jewellery. Powered by its design depth and culturally rooted bridal craftsmanship, Malabar continues to serve families looking for jewellery that is both auspicious and authentically theirs. Malabar Gold & Diamonds invites brides to explore jewellery that reflects their heritage, their identity and the memories they want to carry forward.

