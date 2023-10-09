Malabar Gold & Diamonds Wins Two Prestigious Awards in Jewellery Sector

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a leading global jewellery retail brand, has bagged two prestigious awards in the jewellery sector. The jeweller has won 'The Bride's Pride' National Jewellery Award 2023, instituted by the All India Gems and Jewellery Domestic Council, for the best bridal diamond jewellery, and 'Seventh Retail Jewellers Guild Award' for the best diamond jewellery design.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds' western region head Fanzeem Ahamed received 'The Bride's Pride' award from Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai and northern region head Jishad N.K received the 'Retail Jewellers Guild Award' from portfolio director Pankaj Shinde in Delhi. Malabar's extraordinary management skills, expertise and branding in launching elegant gold and diamond jewellery with diverse designs made it eligible for these coveted prizes. Further, the jeweller's transparency, credibility, and commitment to customer satisfaction were also taken into consideration while determining the awards.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a vast and diverse collection of traditional and modern jewellery that distinguishes it from other jewellery brands. The jeweller is fully focused on and devoted to designing new ornaments that satiate customers' demands and preferences of new generation brides. It's 'Brides of India' campaign, highlighting India's rich and diverse wedding culture, was a big hit that resulted in reviving a huge demand for ethnic, antique and traditional jewellery designs for brides who are keen to preserve local flavour and attire.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds presents a modern and attractive jewellery collection that consists of contemporary designs, bridal, party wear, casual wear and daily wear, which suit customers of any age, for any occasion and any festival. It also offers various sub-brands like 'Mine' Diamond Jewellery, 'Era' Uncut Diamond Jewellery, 'Divine' Indian Heritage Jewellery, 'Ethnix' Handcrafted Designer Jewellery, 'Precia' Gem Jewellery, Zoul Lifestyle Jewellery, Viraaz Royal Polki Jewellery, and children's Starlet Jewellery.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is the first in the industry to implement 'One India One Gold Rate' practice through which it charges the same price for jewellery everywhere in India. Along with ornaments, it issues a price tag that carries accurate making charges, stone weight, net weight, and stone charge. The jeweller also gives 10 promises that include sourcing of authentic gold, buyback guarantee, one-year free insurance for ornaments, free lifetime maintenance, 100% exchange value for gold, minimum making charges, 100% HUID hallmarking to ensure the purity of gold, and IGI-GIA certified diamonds.

At present, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has over 330 showrooms, 14 wholesale units, and 9 production centres, spread across 11 countries. The Group spends 5% of its annual profit for various charity works and CSR initiatives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor