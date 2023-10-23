Malabar Group Opens Grandma Home in Bengaluru for Destitute Women-Aiming to Open Homes Across the Country

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: Malabar Group, the leading diversified Indian business conglomerate, has opened 'Grandma Home,' a destitute home in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for women. Chief Guest and Minister for Women & Child Development, Disabled & Senior Citizen Empowerment, Laxmi R. Hebbalkar, inaugurated the Grandma Homes at Banashankari in the presence of M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group; Abdul Salam, Vice Chairman; Asher O, M D India Operations; along with Dr Idrees, Chairman of Thanal - Daya Rehabilitation Trust. The minister also inaugurated the Educational Scholarship Programme for female students and the Hunger Free World Project in Karnataka. R Ashoka, MLA of Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, and N A Haris, MLA - Shantinagar Assembly Constituency, were also present at the event. Malabar Charitable Trust aims to open similar destitute homes in Hyderabad, Telangana, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of India shortly.

Supported by Malabar Charitable Trust, the CSR arm of Malabar Group, and operationally managed by NGOs such as Thanal, Grandma Home offers free shelter, food, medical assistance, and mental and physical healthcare facilities to its inhabitants. Spread across a 14,780 sq ft area with a 3-story building, the home boasts a comfortable, safe, and hygienic living environment with a capacity to accommodate 104 women. The home is equipped to cater to the needs of elderly women, offering a range of amenities and services to enhance their quality of life. A dedicated medical team, coupled with trained social workers specialising in elderly care, has been deployed around the clock at the home. The ground floor of the home is dedicated to a dialysis centre, clinic, and pharmacy. A well-equipped kitchen to prepare clean and healthy food is also facilitated at the home.

Commenting on the launch, MP Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Malabar Charitable Trust has been working continuously to support individuals and communities that are marginalised and lack access to basic amenities to lead a life with dignity. We are committed to giving back to the society in which we live. Building Grandma Home is part of that vision to bring transformative changes to the lives of people from the underprivileged section of our society. We are grateful to the authorities in Bengaluru for extending all possible support to build Grandma Home. We are confident that the home will offer comfort and joy to all the women in need."

The initiative is part of Malabar Group's mission to offer safe havens to individuals so that they can regain stability, rebuild their lives, and find hope again. It reflects the group's commitment to empowering women and uplifting marginalised sections of society.

Malabar Charitable Trust, in collaboration with Daya Rehabilitation Trust in the recent past, launched 'Hunger-Free World,' a remarkable initiative that stands in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal-2 to eradicate hunger globally by 2030. Under the initiative, the group reaches out to destitute individuals living on the streets with cooked food for 30,000 people daily. This initiative is currently implemented across 13 states and 31 cities in India. 31 centralised kitchens have been set up, and 4.4 million meals have been distributed to date.

As per its 'Empowering Education, Empowering Womanhood' initiative, Malabar Group offers educational scholarships on a merit-cum-means basis to female students from government schools and colleges to help them pursue higher education and realise their aspirations. The group has so far impacted more than 77,600 lives across 75 villages across 13 states.

Under the 'Home for Homeless' project, Malabar Group also offers special aid to economically challenged families for building houses. The initiative has impacted more than 20,500 lives and covered 38 villages across 5 states.

Since its inception in 1993, Malabar Group has been working relentlessly to transform lives. The group sets aside 5 per cent of its profits to fulfil welfare commitments in the domains of Health, Education, Environment, Women Empowerment, housing, etc. Malabar Group has invested over Rs 215 crore in CSR activities since its inception, benefiting 56. 84 lakh beneficiaries across India.

