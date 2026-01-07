Malaika Arora Captures the Serene Beauty of Germany's Nature for GlobalSpa Magazine in Collaboration with German National Tourist Office India

India PR Distribution

Konstanz [Germany], January 7: GlobalSpa Magazine, India's leading luxury wellness, travel, and lifestyle publication, in collaboration with the German National Tourist Office India, presents an evocative international cover shoot featuring Malaika Arora, set amidst the tranquil natural landscapes of Constance, Germany. Shot as part of Germany's Nature campaign, the editorial spotlights the country's pristine environments, wellness-forward destinations, and calming winter beautypositioning Germany as a premier nature and rejuvenation escape for Indian travellers.

The shoot unfolded along the picturesque shores of Lake Constance (Bodensee), where expansive waters, alpine horizons, and winter light created a serene, contemplative atmosphere.

Reflecting on her shooting experience in Germany, Malaika Arora shared,

"It has been wonderful! I am so happy to experience Germany in its most beautiful wintertime, and it has been stunning. It has been nice and cosy, and shooting outdoors has been a great experience."

For someone for whom fitness is a way of life, Germany's landscapes felt instantly inviting.

"In every little corner, I felt ready to roll out my mat and do a few asanaswhether it was by the lake, in the gardens, or just in a cosy corner in my room or on the balcony. So just about everywhere!" she said.

When asked about a nature destination she would return to without hesitation, Malaika was clear in her choice.

"I would definitely like to come back to Germany, to Constance. It is such a quaint, beautiful city. It's tucked away, so there's a feeling of not too many people. Even getting heredriving and taking a ferryfelt magical."

Embracing the local flavours, Malaika also discovered the culinary soul of the country, sharing,

"Schnitzel, currywurst, and rye bread instantly felt like the taste of Germany."

Summing up her experience of Germany's landscapes in three words, she described them as:

"Serene. Green. Beautiful."

Commenting on the collaboration, Romit Theophilus, Director - Sales and Marketing, German National Tourist Office India, said: "Through our 'Embrace German Nature' campaign, we are showing Indian travelers that Germany's landscapes are not just backdrops but living stages for transformation and sustainability. By integrating the influence of Bollywood celebrities who are now discovering and filming Germany's hidden treasures we are shifting the narrative. Indian tourists no longer see Germany as just a scenic stopover; they are engaging with it as a holistic lifestyle destination where vibrant city life, world-class culinary trails, and iconic nature converge. Whether it's a romantic castle wedding or a high-energy urban adventure, we are building a version of Germany that is as diverse and soulful."

This collaboration between GlobalSpa Magazine and German National Tourist Office India reinforces Germany's positioning as a destination where nature, wellness, and slow luxury intersect seamlessly. With its scenic lakes, peaceful towns, and world-class wellness retreats, Germany continues to emerge as a preferred destination for Indian celebrities, wellness seekers, and mindful travellers.

Featuring Malaika Arora as the print cover star, the Nature campaign reflects GlobalSpa's continued commitment to showcasing global destinations that prioritise well-being, balance, and immersive travel experiences, while highlighting Germany as a leading nature-led travel destination on the world stage.

