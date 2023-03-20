Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza, Niharika NM, and many others to attend TechSparks Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (/PRNewswire): YourStory's flagship event and India's premier startup conference TechSparks is coming to Mumbai for the first time in 13 years. The mega event will take place on March 22 and 23 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Over the years, TechSparks has consistently brought investors, startups, unicorn founders, top influencers, content creators, or A-listers from the entertainment industry, who are very much entrepreneurs in their own right.

Joining the lineup of stars this year are Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza, who are also investors in startups. While the former has launched Malaika Arora Ventures to invest in lifestyle, health, fashion, and wellness brands such as D2C ayurvedic nutrition startup Kapiva, some of Dia's investments in startups include orgc clothing company Greendigo, eco-friendly household products startup Beco, bamboo baby diapers and orgc wipes firm Allter, and handmade wooden toys brand Shumee.

Malaika has been an inspiration to so many over the years, whether it's fitness or fashion. She started her journey as a video jockey during the early days of MTV India. She quickly rose to become a prominent model and her eye-catching dance performances in movies such as Dil Se and Dabangg made her one of the most sought-after dancers in the Indian film industry. From Nach Baliye to India's Best Dancer, Malaika's keen eye to spot talent as a judge is helping give wings to the dreams of many young performers across India.

Dia Mirza, a former Miss India Asia Pacific, went on to win the international pageant. Soon after, she entered the world of movies and featured in movies such as as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Kaafir, Sanju, and Thappad, among others, and has two big releases slated for 2023 - Bheed, set to release on March 24 & Dhak Dhak slated for April. Interestingly, Dia started her career as a marketing executive for a media firm, and started modelling for print and television commercials while there. Besides being an actor, as brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India, she is involved with various humtarian causes with the Indian government. Dia is also an eco investor, Goodwill Ambassador UNEP, UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs, and ambassador for Save The Children as well as the International Fund for mal Welfare.

Global content creator Niharika NM will also be present at the TechSparks' Mumbai debut, which will bring together more than 2,000 attendees and 150+ expert speakers to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond.

Niharika has been able to master the world of the creator's economy like very few have. She's one of the fastest growing content creators from India, and shot to one million followers from 100,000 in just two months. It was in 2016, when she started gaining popularity because of her YouTube videos that she uploaded 'just for fun'. Unable to juggle academics with content creation, she had actually stopped creating content for a while. But, she started creating short reels on Instagram during the pandemic-induced lockdown and became massively popular as people found solace in her light-hearted content.

For more than 13 years, TechSparks has become the go-to destination for technology innovation, igniting a spark of collaboration and celebration among entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and enablers.

The focus for India's favourite tech festival on its maiden Mumbai leg will be 'Building on India's Tech Agenda'. The list of speakers and attendees includes Dream 11 Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain, LogiNext Solutions Founder and CEO Dhruvil Sanghvi, Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha, Zepto Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha, The Good Glam Group Group Founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi, Creator Yashraj Mukhate, Consultant to Content Compes & Coach to Content Creators Msh Pandey, Finance Content Creator Twinkle Jain, and WeWork India CEO Karan Virw.

TechSparks has been able to unlock over $2 billion in capital over the years. It has become the ultimate and preferred destination for the discovery of exciting new startups and of emerging, cutting-edge technologies. It is the platform of choice to learn from the success of the best-in-class compes, both Indian and global, while being a space where people can connect in a wholesome and mengful way.

With the first Mumbai edition, TechSparks will celebrate the unique spirit of Maximum City and unveil the latest in technology innovation across sectors ranging from fintech and media to gaming, SaaS, and more.

Find out more about the event here: https://yourstory.com/techsparks-mumbai

The event is being orgsed in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, which is spearheading forward-looking policies to enable an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), which is represented by some of the most valued and high-growth compes and startups based in Mumbai.

With a lineup of keynote speakers and panelists from some of the most successful and innovative compes in the tech industry, government leaders, policymakers, business heads, creators, and artists, TechSparks Mumbai is the perfect platform to put the spotlight on the emerging convergence of technology and entrepreneurship in solving some of our country's most pressing challenges.

TechSparks Mumbai is the ultimate destination to learn, share, and engage with the ecosystem.

Grab tickets for the event here: https://yourstory.com/techsparks-mumbai2023/registration

Founded in 2008, YourStory is the first digital media platform in India to champion positive storytelling of entrepreneurs, doers, and change-makers across the country. Today, the platform has told over 150K stories and has spread across 12 Indian languages. YourStory has the vision to produce over 1.3 billion stories and move across geographies where there are stories to be told.

YourStory stands out in the cluttered media space by virtue of its success in creating a new set of champions and role models for the next generation from entrepreneurs, investors, and the government. Over the years, it has become the voice of the new India.

YourStory's flagship property, TechSparks, is the platform for visionary architects and early adopters of India's Tech agenda. For over 13 years, TechSparks - India's most influential technology, startup and leadership summit - has been instrumental in shaping the narrative of India's technology, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and created a mengful impact for the ecosystem.

From cutting-edge technologies to audacious ideas, from path-breaking disruptions to deep humane conversations, TechSparks will be the destination for deliberating, deep diving, and understanding the promise of India's Tech agenda.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PRNewswire)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor