Malaika Arora Walks at Race2Win Foundation's Deccan Derby 2025 for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7: The Deccan Derby 2025, presented by the Race2Win Foundation, was hosted at the prestigious Hyderabad Race Club in Hyderabad on the 5th of October. The evening proved to be an unforgettable celebration where the grandeur of horse racing seamlessly blended with the world of high fashion. Commanding the spotlight, Malaika Arora was the showstopper at the fashion show by renowned designer duo Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna, who unveiled their collection "Fashion in its Purest Form."

The fashion show also saw the presence of Regina Cassandra, Rohit Khandelwal, Avantika Mishra, Parvathy Nair, Nyra Banerjee, Ekta Rathod, Akshara Gowda, Sandeep Saroj, Viraj Ashwin, Sai Ronak, Srinath Maganti, and Rashi Singh, each adding to the evening's glamour and spirit.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Astride a couture collection about movement, control, and allure. Inspired by the charged energy of racing and the decadence of midnight soirees, Astride captured the elegance of being in command. Silhouettes echoed gallops and strides through sculpted forms and fluid drapes; velvets, metallic silks, and satins shimmered like race-night trophies; embellishments sparkled like constellations under starlit skies. With a palette of midnight blacks, silvers, golds, and jewel tones, the collection straddled glamour and edge, embodying the power and sensuality of owning the night.

Earlier in the day, guests witnessed an exciting series of races, including the Race2Win Foundation-sponsored Race and a presentation ceremony. The evening also featured a special address by the Hyderabad Race Club Chairman, followed by the launch of new programs under the Foundation by Y. Gopi Rao, Founder of Race2Win Foundation.

"The Deccan Derby 2025 was truly a spectacular success, and I'm grateful to everyone who joined us to make it such a memorable evening. With Malaika Arora as our stunning showstopper and the incredible showcase by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, we were able to celebrate racing, fashion and philanthropy in a way that resonated with all. This event not only highlighted the grandeur of the Derby but also strengthened Race2Win Foundation's mission in equine welfare, early education and community development. We look forward to building on this momentum and creating even more meaningful experiences in the years ahead," said Y. Gopi Rao, Founder of Race2Win Foundation.

Speaking about the showcase, designer Rahul Khanna said, "Our vision was to create an evening of pure fashion as a celebration after the races. Hyderabad has always welcomed us with warmth, and this showcase allowed us to bring our universe here in a way that blends elegance, culture, and the spirit of the Derby."

Malaika Arora said, "I had such a fabulous time being part of the Deccan Derby 2025! It was an evening filled with amazing energy, lovely people and the perfect mix of fashion and racing. I absolutely loved wearing Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna's stunning creation - it was the perfect blend of elegance and glamour. What makes it truly special is the incredible work the Race2Win Foundation is doing - supporting causes that really matter. I'm so glad I could be part of this celebration in Hyderabad."

The evening concluded with a grand presentation of the designer's collection, marking yet another milestone in Hyderabad's cultural calendar. It was a night where racing, fashion and philanthropy came together in perfect harmony.

