Malayalam Cinema Shines at Cannes: Payal Kapadia’s Triumph and Abhijit Adhya’s Trailer Premiere Introducing Ajumalna Azad Illuminate Global Stage

Cannes (France), June 7: The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has once again showcased the brilliance of Malayalam cinema. This year, Payal Kapadia’s film “All We Imagine as Light” took home top honors, while Abhijit Adhya's eagerly anticipated trailer for “Aadrika,” starring the talented Malayalam actress Ajumalna Azad, made a powerful impression on the global audience.

Ajumalna Azad, an Indian actress and model, is making significant strides in the Malayalam film industry. In “Aadrika,” she plays a parallel lead alongside Donovan Wodehouse and Niharica Raizada who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year. Ajumalna portrays Maya, a strong and outgoing character trapped in a strange house with a friend, struggling to survive.

Following her debut in “Aadrika,” Ajumalna has completed three more Malayalam films: “Two Men Army,” “Behind,” and “Prethangalude Koottam,” all awaiting release in the coming months. Her versatile acting and striking screen presence are poised to captivate audiences and critics alike.

On asking about incorporating multiple languages in a regional film, the director of “Aadrika, Abhijit stated ” I am thrilled to share my thoughts on the importance of incorporating multiple languages in regional cinema. The decision to create a trilingual film was driven by our desire to break down linguistic barriers and reach a broader audience while preserving the rich cultural essence of the region.

In today’s interconnected world, audiences are increasingly diverse and multilingual. By embracing multiple languages, we not only honor the linguistic diversity within our own region but also invite viewers from different linguistic backgrounds to engage with our stories. This approach allows us to expand our reach, making our films accessible to a larger and more varied audience.

Using multiple languages in “Aadrika” has enabled us to maintain the authenticity and essence of the regional narrative. We have carefully woven the linguistic elements into the storyline, ensuring that the cultural nuances and regional flavors remain intact. This approach enriches the storytelling, providing a more immersive and relatable experience for the audience.

Furthermore, this multilingual approach fosters a deeper connection among viewers, promoting cultural exchange and understanding. It opens up avenues for dialogue and appreciation of the diverse linguistic heritage within our country and beyond. This, of course, now is a proven fact as Payal’s trilingual film won both hearts and awards at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

I believe that incorporating multiple languages in regional cinema is a welcome change that reflects the evolving landscape of the film industry, especially the acceptance by Malayalam audiences. It is a powerful tool that helps us bridge gaps, connect with a wider audience, and celebrate the beauty of our regional identity while embracing the diversity that defines us.

The trailer’s premiere at Cannes, alongside the acclaim for Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light,” underscores the growing global recognition of Malayalam cinema, celebrating its dynamic storytelling and exceptional talent.

The film is produced by Margaret SA, The Garage House, Raizada Entertainments and Uniiq Films.

