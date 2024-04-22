Malayalam Film Aadrika's Director Abhijit Adhya Sets Buzz at Mumbai Event with Shakun Batra

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 22: In a star-studded affair that lit up Maison Inox, BKC, Mumbai, Abhijit Adhya, the acclaimed award-winning Bengali director marking his South debut with his Malayalam film Aadrika, was seen sharing insights with none other than Shakun Batra, the visionary behind hits such as Gehraiyaan, Kapoor & Sons, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. The event, hosted by PVR Cinemas to celebrate their latest Hollywood release Civil War, became a melting pot of influential figures from various film fraternities.

Adding to the glamour were actresses Kritika Kamra and Suzanne Mukherjee, who were among the notable attendees catching the eyes of the paparazzi. However, it was Abhijit's presence and his interactions with Batra that sparked the curiosity of cinephiles and industry insiders alike.

Abhijit Adhya is currently riding high on the growing intrigue surrounding his upcoming psychological thriller, Aadrika. Even before the official release of its poster and trailer, the film is generating significant buzz, thanks largely to its unique casting and gripping storyline. Aadrika stars Niharica Raizada, granddaughter of the legendary music director, Late O.P. Nayyar. The film also features notable actors Donovan T. Wodehouse and Ajumalna Azad, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

Produced by The Garage House Productions, Margaret S.A., Raizada Entertainment, and Uniiq Films (US), Aadrika promises to be a cinematic journey that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The collaboration of such diverse and powerful production houses hints at a film that is not only rich in narrative but spectacular in its execution.

The event at Maison Inox was not just a celebration of cinema but also a showcase of the burgeoning cross-cultural collaborations that are shaping the future of Indian cinema. As Abhijit steps into the limelight with his pioneering approach, all eyes will be on how this cross-regional venture fares both critically and at the box office.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor