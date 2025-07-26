Male Infertility Identified as a Growing Contributor to India's Fertility Crisis at the 6th India IVF Summit

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 26: Marking World IVF Day, observed globally on July 25, the 6th India IVF Summit & Awards 2025, hosted by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council in collaboration with the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and sustainability hour supported by the Indian Fertility Society (IFS), brought together over 150 leading voices from India's fertility landscape. While the summit explored broader access and ethical care, a central theme that sparked significant dialogue was the growing burden of male infertility in India.

With the theme "Building the World's Most Inclusive IVF Ecosystem," the summit convened clinicians, researchers, embryologists, hospital leaders, legal experts, and patient advocates at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi for a day of meaningful discussions on the future of reproductive care.

Among the key discussions, male infertility emerged as a pressing public health concern. According to the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, India has approximately 27.5 million individuals facing infertility challengeswith male factor infertility accounting for 40-50% of these cases. This growing prevalence, driven by lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and undiagnosed medical conditions, underscores the urgent need for awareness, destigmatization, and inclusive treatment approaches.

The summit was graced by medical luminaries such as Dr. Ameet Patki- President ISAR, Dr Jaideep Malhotra, Managing Director Rainbow IVF, Past President, ISAR & FOGSI, Dr Hrishikesh Pai- Founder and Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group who shared insights on evolving clinical standards, ART governance, and the ethical dimensions of reproductive technology.

While sessions addressed topics such as onco-fertility, genomics, sustainability in IVF, and expanding care to rural regions, many experts agreed that male reproductive health has long been overlookedboth in public discourse and clinical care pathways. A dedicated roundtable on male infertility offered fresh perspectives on diagnosis, counseling, and the role of men in the fertility journey.

Adding a significant layer to the day's discussions was the book launch of "How to Freeze Your Biological Clock" by Dr. Gunjan Gupta, Medical Director Gunjan IVF World. The book serves as a comprehensive guide for women navigating fertility planning, but also contributes to the broader dialogue on empowering individualsboth men and womenwith timely, evidence-based fertility choices.

The summit also introduced the Sustainability Hour, a unique platform focused on environmentally conscious fertility practices. Innovations showcased included low-hormonal stimulation protocols, AI-powered diagnostics, and holistic, patient-first approaches that account for emotional as well as medical wellbeing.

In his opening remarks, Mr Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council, stated, "Male infertility is no longer a silent issue, it's a shared reality for millions of families across India. With male factors contributing to around 40-50 percent of infertility cases, this is not a marginal concern, it's a national health priority. At this summit, we recognized that fertility care must evolve to reflect this truth. We can't achieve true inclusivity without addressing male reproductive health head-on. Our goal is to build an ecosystem that is medically sound, emotionally sensitive, and socially inclusivewhere care is guided by science and not stigma."

The evening concluded with the IVF Awards 2025, honouring over 30 leaders and institutions advancing fertility care through innovation, compassion, and excellence. This year's edition notably amplified efforts in male infertility diagnostics and education, along with regional recognitions that celebrated unsung heroes bringing fertility services to rural and underserved communities.

Dr Pankaj Talwar, President,Indian Fertility Society , noted, "For too long, infertility has been viewed through a lens focused only on women, while male infertility now contributing to nearly half of all cases remains shrouded in silence. With rising cases linked to factors like stress, obesity, hormonal imbalances, lifestyle habits such as smoking and alcohol use, and even medication side effects, the issue is more complex than ever. This summit has brought much-needed attention to the male side of the equation. Addressing it openly is critical to building a truly equitable and evidence-based approach to reproductive health in India."

Mrs Nikky Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Teamwork Communications Group, added, "India stands at a crossroads in its fertility journey. With nearly half of infertility cases involving male factors, we can no longer afford to treat this as a secondary concern. Our response must be holistic and future-ready combining early diagnostics, accessible counselling, targeted public awareness, and strong clinical protocols tailored to male reproductive health. From tackling lifestyle-related causes like obesity and substance use to addressing underlying medical conditions and stigma, male infertility must now take center stage in our national reproductive health narrative and policymaking."

As India's IVF market is projected to grow fivefold by 2030from USD 750 million in 2020 to USD 3.7 billionthe summit reinforced a deeper commitment: to not only expand fertility treatment options, but also to dismantle the stigma surrounding male infertility and restore dignity to every individual's journey to parenthood.

The 6th India IVF Summit & Awards 2025, organized by IHW Council in association with ISAR and supported by IFS, is supported by associate partners Meyer Vitabiotics and BSV, session partners Gufic Biosciences and JB Pharma, fertility insurance partner SafeTree, healthcare finance partner Fibe, legal partner Trust Legal, and communication partner Teamwork Communications Group.

