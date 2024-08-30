Malla Reddy Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Aims to Provide Advanced & Affordable Cancer Treatments Under One Roof

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30: Malla Reddy Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (Not only adding Days to Life but also adding Life to Days) is setting a new standard in cancer care by providing state-of-the-art, integrated cancer treatment under one roof. With a patient-centric approach and a multi-disciplinary team, the hospital aims to offer the latest cancer treatment at the most affordable prices.

The institute provides cutting-edge medical, radiation, and surgical oncology facilities, and with a dedicated team of doctors, the hospital ensures top-tier treatment for all malignancies. Dr Gumdal Vishesh and Dr Chundru Swaroopa, leading specialists in Medical Oncology, are at the forefront of administering chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies, tailored to each patient's unique condition.

In the Radiation Oncology department, Dr Swapna Jilla and Dr Beulah Elizabeth employ advanced technology, including high-end linear accelerators, to deliver precise radiation treatments such as IMRT, IGRT, SRS, and SBRT. These methods maximize the effectiveness of radiation therapy while safeguarding healthy organs.

The hospital is also equipped with sophisticated techniques such as respiratory gating for lung, liver, and breast malignancies. The center also offers HDR Intracavitary Brachytherapy.

The Surgical Oncology department led by Dr Shankar Reddy, Dr Rajshekar & Dr Vishnu is designed to offer a range of procedures, from open surgeries to minimally invasive resections, depending on the stage and location of the cancer. Their expertise ensures that patients receive the most appropriate surgical care, including complex tumor resections and reconstructive surgeries.

The Gynecologic Oncology department, under the leadership of Dr Madhavi, focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of cancers affecting the female reproductive system Iike ovarian, uterine, cervical, and vulvar cancers. Gynaec oncology team is dedicated to provide personalized treatment plans that address each patient's unique needs, ensuring the highest standards of care which includes open surgeries & minimally invasive surgeries in it.

The Nuclear Medicine department provides a 16-slice PET-CT for precise diagnosis and treatment planning. Additionally, the department offers advanced therapeutic nuclear medicine services for metastatic prostate cancer and metastatic neuroendocrine tumors.

With its commitment to providing the best and the latest in cancer treatment, Malla Reddy Cancer Hospital and Research Institute is all set to provide all-encompassing and brilliant medical care for cancer patients.

For More Details: www.mallareddynarayana.com, Call: 9160014148

