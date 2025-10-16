Malla Reddy Group of Institutions Announces India's Largest Digital Collaboration with Google -- "Digital Campus on Google Cloud"

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, Malla Reddy Group of Institutions entered into a strategic partnership with global technology leader Google to launch the Digital Campus on Google Cloud at its Hyderabad campus.

This initiative marked the largest collaboration of its kind in India, aimed at empowering 50,000 students with future-ready skills, AI-driven learning tools, and globally recognized certifications.

The flagship event was held at the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions Campus, Hyderabad, on October 15, 2025 (Wednesday). The ceremony was graced by Hon'ble Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma as the Chief Guest. Senior Google executives, including Mr. Vaibhav Kumar Srivastava (India Head - Education & EdTechs) and Mr. Siddharth Dalwadi (South India Head - Education & EdTechs), also attended the event.

The occasion witnessed the participation of over 50,000 students and faculty members, with 50,000 balloons bearing the Google logo released into the sky to symbolize this landmark collaboration.

The initiative, launched by the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions comprising Malla Reddy University, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth, and Malla Reddy Deemed to be University was the largest digital collaboration of its kind in India.

Through this partnership, Malla Reddy Group of Institutions and Google introduced:

Joint B.Tech Degree Programs integrating advanced, industry-aligned curricula.

200+ cloud-based learning modules and 100+ skill badges.

700+ hands-on labs, along with specialized hackathons, workshops, boot camps, and Faculty Development Programs (FDPs).

Career fairs and placement drives, enabling students to access national and global opportunities.

The partnership underscored the institution's commitment to creating a globally competitive, digitally empowered student community and supporting India's vision of becoming a global knowledge hub.

Dr. Ch. Bhadra Reddy, Chairman of Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth and the Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, said:

"This partnership with Google was not just about technology integration; it transformed the entire learning ecosystem. Our vision was to make every Malla Reddy student globally employable by blending academic excellence with digital innovation. The 'Digital Campus on Google Cloud' equipped our students with the skills that define the future workforce."

Dr. Ch. Preeti Reddy, Vice-Chairman, Malla Reddy Vishwavidyapeeth (MRV) , Hyderabad, added:

"We were proud to lead this transformative change in higher education. With Google's technology and our academic strength, we redefined digital learning, ensuring that every student from engineering to healthcare benefited from this platform. This collaboration aligned perfectly with our goal of fostering innovation, inclusivity, and excellence."

About Malla Reddy Group of Institutions

Established in 2002 by Founder Chairman Shri Ch. Malla Reddy, the Malla Reddy Group of Institutions has grown to become Telangana's largest educational group, delivering high-quality education across multiple disciplines. Shri Ch. Malla Reddy has served as Member of Parliament (2014-2019), Minister for Labour and Employment, Government of Telangana (2019-2023), and currently serves as Member of Legislative Assembly (Medchal Constituency).

Key highlights of the group's ecosystem:

3 Universities offering programs in Engineering, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Nursing, Allied Healthcare, Public Health, Agriculture, Management, and Digital Health.

4 Teaching Hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,500 beds.

10,000+ faculty members and 60,000+ professional students.

9 International Schools with 10,000 school students.

Residential facilities accommodating 10,000 girls and 5,000 boys.

The group also operated two major teaching hospitals providing free-of-cost healthcare services, including outpatient and inpatient care, surgeries, deliveries, ICU services, and advanced diagnostics such as CT, MRI, and 2D Echo.

Under its community outreach program, MRGI provided a "Malla Reddy Kit" including a ₹5,000 demand draft and essential items to families of newborns. Additionally, the institution manages a Super Speciality Corporate Hospital and a Cancer Institute equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

With a 23-year legacy of academic excellence, the Malla Reddy Group continues to lead innovation in higher education, integrating advanced technology with social responsibility.

