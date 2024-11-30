Mallika Sherawat joins Veganuary as an ambassador Shares her secret to being fit and active

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 30: On the occasion of World Vegan Month, Actor Mallika Sherawat has joined the global organisation Veganuary as an ambassador. Lending her support to the movement, Mallika said "I am a firm believer in compassion and Ahimsa. Eating plant-based is my secret to being fit, active and having a clear conscience. Give it an honest try, leave animals off your plate."

Every year, November is celebrated as World Vegan Month, to raise awareness on the benefits of eating plant-based. Veganuary- the global organisation encouraging people to try vegan was launched in 2014. Since then, millions of people, coming from almost every country in the world, have taken part in the pledge. From humble beginnings on a kitchen table in UK, it has become a global phenomenon with participants from almost every country in the world.

Prashanth Vishwanath, India Director of Veganuary said "We are thrilled to have Mallika joins us as a Veganuary Ambassador. She has always spoken up for the animals and is the OG of making kindness cool. Mallika sets a great example of rocking a plant-based diet, both on screen and off it. We're super grateful for her support and hope millions of her fans take her advice to try vegan this month"

Veganuary has seen remarkable success in India, with more than 2.5 lakh people officially pledging to try vegan so far. Nearly 300 Indian companies including Amazon fresh, Hilton Hotels, Nature's Basket, Baskin Robbins and Hard Rock Cafe have supported the campaign over the last three years, with new products, menu items and special offers.

The campaign is a hit among celebrities too, and Mallika joins 10 other celebrities from India who have lent their support to it. Veganuary supports people who try vegan for 31 days with more than 10 free resources, including a celebrity cookbook. It features favourite vegan recipes of Indian and international celebrities, and the latest edition has a recipe from Mallika's herself. Hint- it is a winter favourite!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor