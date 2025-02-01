Malwa Media Fest 2.0 Begins in Ratlam: Ex-NSG Commando Lucky Bisht & 'Panchayat' Star Durgesh Kumar Share 'Hard Work is the Key to Success'

SMPL

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 1: Leading authors and stars from Bollywood and OTT series gathered in MP' Ratlam district and emphasised on hard work asking youths to follow one simple formula that 'Success comes only with hard work.'

Speaking to hundreds of students who were present in Malwa Media Fest 2.0 in Ratlam which was organised on January 25-26, veterans said that hard work stands synonymous to success.

The second edition of the Malwa Media Fest in Ratlam commenced on National Girl Child Day with a ceremonial lamp lighting by three young girls who invoked three Goddesses. The event was inaugurated with an enlightening session by Malwa's renowned poet and litterateur, Azhar Hashmi who conveyed a message of equality and harmony through Rigveda verses, emphasising that Vedvyas was the universe's first editor and Narada its first journalist. As an innovative addition to Ratlam's cultural scene, he also recited his compositions, "Betiyan Shubhkamnaye" and "Jag Ka Gaurav Mera Desh," in honor of National Girl Child Day.

Archana Sharma, Director of Saksham Sanchar Foundation, introduced Malwa Media Fest 2.0, highlighting its aim to enhance the understanding of media and the significance of digital power. She emphasised that Saksham Sanchar Foundation organises events year-round to equip young students from urban, rural, and tribal areas with media skills ranging from print to social media and multimedia.

One of the fest's highlights was a reel-making competition focused on Ratlam's heritage and special cuisine, alongside an essay competition on Ahilyabai. Influencer Dilip Giri, speaking at a workshop on content creation and Instagram promotion, advised aspiring creators to focus on producing content consistently rather than worrying about initial view counts. Experts shared insights on social media impact, stressing that pleasing Goddess Saraswati (wisdom) leads to the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi (prosperity). The interactive session saw enthusiastic participation from young attendees.

Adding to the fest's cultural vibrancy, young boys and girls from Jawahar Gymnasium performed an exhilarating Malkhambh act synchronized with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

In a panel discussion on the eve of Voting Day, Nivedita Sharma, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Child Protection Commission, spoke on the importance of democracy and voting. She elaborated on the concept of One Nation, One Election, explaining that India initially followed this practice in 1952. She noted that frequent elections lead to voter fatigue, reducing public participation in the electoral process.

On January 25, the fest hosted insightful interactions with Rashmi Samant, the first Indian student union president in Oxford president, former NSG commando Lucky Bisht, and actor Durgesh Kumar from the popular web series 'Panchayat.' The day concluded with a grand theatrical performance on Lokmata Ahilyabai by renowned Mumbai artists, marking the first such theatre performance in Ratlam.

The second day featured an engaging session with Rashmi Samant, the first Hindu president of Oxford University's Student Union. She inspired students by asserting that they can pursue education at any global university. She highlighted how, historically, Western powers sought to weaken India through intellectual means rather than force, reinforcing the importance of cultural and academic strength. She also emphasised that Indian society has historically been women-centric and encouraged the youth to embrace risks and challenges.

In a session on security, cinema, and society, former RAW agent Lucky Bisht shared thrilling experiences from the intelligence world. He noted that while RAW agents remain unrecognized during their service, their selfless dedication earns them societal respect. He also discussed his rigorous training in Israel and the bestselling book Raw Hitman, based on his life, which gained immense popularity within 21 days of its release.

Lucky Bisht encouraged Indian youth to consider military service.

Actor Durgesh Kumar engaged in a discussion on theater, urging students to befriend books and maintain clarity in their career goals. He reminisced about his early theater days in Ratlam and reiterated that success is a product of relentless effort.

Kumar underscored the importance of perseverance, stating, "There is no alternative to hard work." He also delighted the audience with his famous dialogue, "Dekh rahe ho Vinod."

Actress and producer Soumya Pandey led a discussion on "Women Empowerment in Bollywood."

The final panel discussion featured Bollywood actress Saumya Pandey, who shared insights on women's representation in cinema. Hailing from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, she emphasised that young individuals should view parental advice as guidance rather than a burden. Pandey is producing a Rs 100 cr movie with Abbas Mastan on OTT.

Additionally, the fest started the Malwa Alankaran Award, honoring individuals and institutions for their unique contributions to society and culture. This year, the award was presented to Prof. Azhar Hashmi and CM Rise School Vinoba Ratlam.

The day concluded with a grand theatrical performance based on Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar by Nandkishore Pant and his team from Mumbai.

On the 300th anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, this play served as an essential tribute to her values and contributions. Aimed especially at educating today's youth, it has been developed through the collaborative efforts of Drama Drafting, Sahaj Kalakriti Foundation, and Pant Drama Forum. The play continues to be performed across the countryboth live and in sound-light formatas a means of keeping Ahilyabai's ideals alive in society. The stage Director: N.K. Pant, creative Director: Arun Shekhar, Stage Manager: Reshu Gupta and others played a strong role in bringing forth this play to public.

The second edition of the Malwa Media Fest concluded with valuable discussions on cinema, society, security, and acting, leaving attendees with knowledge, inspiration, and a deeper appreciation for media and culture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor