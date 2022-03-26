Mamaearth and Femina Beautiful Indians invite you to share a goodness story you know

Mamaearth & Femina, together, launched Beautiful Indians, a property established to celebrate the goodness stories of the most beautiful Indians. The first edition of 'Beautiful Indians', presented by Mamaearth & Femina, is a nationwide search to award goodness ambassadors.

Since the launch of the initiative, people have been sharing goodness stories of people, celebrities, content creators and organizations who have been on a constant quest to do good for people around them. Hence, Beautiful Indians 2022 will recognize 'Goodness' across four categories. These include 'People for Good' to honour unsung heroes who have been offering a helping hand in a small or big way; 'Corporate for Good' will recognize businesses serving society beyond corporate social responsibility; 'Celebrities for Good' which will identify the celebrities who use their star-power to benefit social causes, and 'Creators for Good' for content creators who use their reach to bring about change for the better.

The initiative requires people to share stories of the Goodness ambassadors around them on the website. An individual can initiate this by nominating themselves or someone else who has been conducting selfless acts of goodness. Sharing goodness stories on is one way to get involved. The nationwide hunt for 'goodness' stories will culminate in an event honouring these Beautiful Indians and inspiring stories that promise to make the world a better place with their goodness-filled action.

Introducing the categories, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said, "When we started working on the concept of Beautiful Indians, we came across so many stories about small acts of goodness that were making a big difference to the lives of people around us and this got us thinking about how many such individuals and stories just go unnoticed because we don't have a platform to celebrate them. Hence, we created Beautiful Indians and segmented stories so that we have a platform for every kind of story. We have been receiving an overwhelming response since the launch. We hope people use this platform to share stories of the Beautiful Indians around us."

A brand established on the founding principles of Honesty, Natural and Safety, Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small things that each one of us can do every day! It resides in the little choices we can make in our daily lives. The brand added goodness inside their products by being animal cruelty-free (PETA certified), toxin-free, plastic positive and through the plant goodness initiative. It was time to celebrate goodness inside others by celebrating the Beautiful Indians.

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is Asia's first brand with Made-safe certified products that offer toxin-free & natural baby care, and personal care products. Driven by innovation and using the best of nature and science, the brand caters to all personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers. In a short span of 5 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 140-plus products packed with goodness inside, has reached over 5 million customers in 500 Indian cities servicing 14,000 pin codes, and is the fastest-growing FMCG brand in India. Mamaearth products are available on , major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 30,000 point of sales across the country.b

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), is a digital-first consumer brands company creating the FMCG conglomerate of the future. A company built on the values of Honesty, Natural ingredients and Safe care, HCPL caters to the needs of millennial consumers through innovative products, evolved propositions, direct to consumer marketing, and e-commerce fulfillment. Currently catering to over 1,000 cities in India with brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co. & Aqualogica, HCPL is building an ecosystem that helps benefit the consumers and community at large. Backed by Sequoia, Sofina Ventures SA, Evolvence, Fireside Ventures, and Stellaris Venture Partners, HCPL has become a billion-dollar personal care House of Brands in just 5 years.

