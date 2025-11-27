Man Infraconstruction Ltd Promoter Acquires Stake Worth Over INR 3 Crore Amidst Strong Financial Performance and Project Launches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Parag K. Shah, a key promoter of Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL), has significantly bolstered his investment in the company by acquiring a substantial stake comprising 2,50,000 shares through open market transactions over three recent trading sessions. This strategic accumulation of shares represents an investment aggregating to approximately ₹3.08 crore, underscoring a strong conviction in the company’s inherent value and future prospects. The latest filings with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) detail Mr. Shah’s latest acquisition of 60,000 shares valued at around ₹76.46 lakh, following previous purchases of 90,000 shares worth ₹1.10 crore and an initial 1,00,000 shares for ₹1.21 crore.

This period of increased promoter confidence coincides with a robust financial showing by MICL Group. For the second quarter of FY26, the company reported a total income of ₹187 crore and a net profit of ₹55 crore. The first half of FY26 further demonstrated sustained growth, with a total income of ₹413 crore and a net profit of ₹111 crore. Adding to shareholder value, MICL declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.45 per equity share for FY25-26, with a record date of November 18, 2025, and payment commencing December 2, 2025.

The second quarter and first half of FY26 have been particularly successful for MICL Group, marked by a significant new project launch and a doubling of year-on-year sales. The company achieved sales of ₹424 crore in Q2FY26 and a cumulative ₹916 crore in H1FY26, driven by strong performances across ongoing projects in Tardeo, Vile Parle (West), and Dahisar. Notably, MICL launched its luxury residential project, Artek Park, in the prime Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in October 2025. This project, with an estimated sales potential exceeding ₹850 crore for MICL’s 34% stake, has already garnered aggregate sales of ₹132 crore since its inception.

With a market capitalization exceeding ₹5,000 crore and a net cash-positive position, MICL continues to demonstrate strong financial health. The company’s shares exhibit an attractive Return on Equity (ROE) of 18% and a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 24%. Over the past five years, MICL’s stock has delivered multibagger returns of 600%. Man Infraconstruction Ltd, a Mumbai-based entity listed on both NSE and BSE, brings a rich 50-year legacy in EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and Real Estate Development, with a proven track record across various sectors including ports, residential, commercial, industrial, and roads. The company’s expertise in construction management and its strong execution capabilities solidify its position as a leading real estate developer, particularly in Mumbai’s competitive market.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor