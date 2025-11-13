Man Infraconstruction Reports Robust Profit Growth, Declares Second Interim Dividend Amidst Strong Luxury Project Sales

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), a prominent player in the EPC and Real Estate Development sectors, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, alongside the declaration of its second interim dividend. The company showcased a significant 27% rise in its second-quarter net profits, reaching ₹60.01 crore compared to ₹47.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This profit surge was bolstered by a notable increase in other income, which grew by over 29% to ₹38.47 crore.

While the company's core operational revenue experienced a year-on-year decline of 35% to ₹148.75 crore in the July-September quarter of FY 2025-26, the overall profitability demonstrates the company’s strong financial management. In line with its commitment to shareholder returns, the Board of Directors also declared a second interim dividend of ₹0.45 per equity share for the fiscal year 2025-26. Eligible shareholders will receive this dividend based on their holdings up to 24 hours prior to the record date for the dividend payment.

Adding to the positive outlook, MICL Group has achieved significant traction with the launch of its highly anticipated luxury residential project, Artek Park, in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The project, situated opposite the Jio World Drive, received an overwhelming response upon its launch in October 2025. Artek Park has already generated aggregate sales of ₹132 crore and presents an estimated sales potential exceeding ₹850 crore, with approximately 1.6 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area available for sale. MICL holds a 34% stake in this exclusive development, which features spacious 3- and 4-bedroom residences designed with privacy in mind, offering only two residences per floor.

Man Infraconstruction Limited, listed on both the NSE (MANINFRA) and BSE (533169), brings a legacy of 50 years in EPC and a proven track record in delivering high-quality residential, commercial, industrial, and road projects across India. The company’s expertise in construction management and its strong presence in the Mumbai real estate market continue to position it as a capable and reliable real estate developer.

