Man with Three Kidneys Finds Relief Through Robotic Surgery at Medicover Hospitals

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Imagine living your whole life without knowing you were born with three kidneys. For a 38-year-old man, this rare condition came to light only after two years of unexplained pain on the left side of his abdomen and recurrent urinary infections.

When he came to Medicover Hospitals, Whitefield, scans revealed the unusual findingtwo kidneys on the left side. The upper kidney was blocked at its urinary passage, had stopped functioning, and had swollen to nearly 10 cm, like a balloon. This was the hidden cause of his constant pain and repeated infections.

Under the leadership of Dr. Pramod S, Robotic Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, a team of doctors turned to robotic nephrectomya cutting-edge procedure that combines precision with safety. Using robotic technology, the team carefully removed the diseased kidney while preserving the healthy lower one and its blood vessels.

The patient recovered smoothly after the surgery and is now completely free from the debilitating pain and infections that once controlled his life.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Pramod S said, "It's not often that we come across such rare conditions. With robotic technology, we could perform the surgery with precision and protect the healthy kidney. The best outcome is that the patient can now live without the constant discomfort he had endured for years."

This case underscores how advanced robotic surgery is reshaping complex kidney care in Indiatransforming not just medical outcomes, but also lives.

