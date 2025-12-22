Managing Disasters; From Preparedness to Effective Recovery

The world faces a growing crisis that cuts across borders and economies. Every year, disasters claim hundreds of thousands of lives and displace millions more. Between 2000 and 2019, the planet witnessed approximately 7,348 major disaster events that claimed 1.23 million lives, affected 4.2 billion people, and resulted in nearly 3 trillion dollars in economic losses. The scale is staggering and continues to intensify. Currently, disasters kill between 40,000 to 50,000 people annually, with floods alone accounting for 5,883 deaths in 2024.

These crises can be broadly divided into natural and man-made disasters. Natural disasters include events like the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and major earthquakes that destroyed entire towns in minutes. Man-made disasters, such as industrial accidents, nuclear incidents, or conflicts, often magnify the suffering that begins with natural hazards. In both cases, the line between “natural” and “man-made” is increasingly blurred, as unplanned urbanisation, weak governance, and environmental mismanagement turn hazards into large-scale human catastrophes.

Different economies are unevenly prepared to manage these shocks. Developed countries often have stronger early warning systems, stricter building codes and better-equipped emergency services, which reduce death tolls but cannot fully prevent damage. Underdeveloped and developing countries, especially those in disaster-prone regions, struggle with fragile infrastructure, limited funds, and high population density in risk zones. As a result, the poorest communities often suffer the most and take the longest to recover.

India offers a powerful example of both vulnerability and resilience. It is among the most disaster-prone nations, regularly facing floods, cyclones, landslides, and earthquakes. Punjab, for instance, saw severe floods in recent years where rivers overflowed, embankments failed and hundreds of villages went under water, damaging homes, crops, roads, and basic services. During the 2023 and 2025 Punjab, Uttarakhand and HP floods, entire communities were cut off, yet local people, volunteers and relief groups worked day and night to bring food, water and medical aid to stranded families.

In almost every major disaster, the first shock is followed by a second wave of invisible breakdowns. Roads cave in or are washed away, delaying rescue teams and ambulances. Mobile networks fail when towers collapse or power lines are cut, leaving people unable to call for help or receive warnings. Bridges, hospitals and water systems become unusable, making it hard to protect not only human life but also animal life, such as cattle and other livestock that are critical for rural livelihoods. Effective disaster management therefore means not only reacting to the event but planning for infrastructure resilience long before the crisis hits.

To handle such complex situations, specialised national forces and international agencies play a vital role. In India, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is trained for search and rescue, medical assistance and evacuation in floods, earthquakes, landslides and industrial accidents. Globally, organisations like the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the World Health Organisation, and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) provide emergency medical care, shelter, and technical support in some of the toughest conditions on earth. They help stabilise communities so that reconstruction can begin. Yet the sheer magnitude of modern disasters means that neither governments nor private companies can manage recovery alone. This is where the social arm of humanity becomes essential: NGOs, faith-based groups, community networks and volunteers who step in wherever gaps exist.

Organisations such as Khalsa Aid, along with others in disaster zones, have been providing food, clean water, medical aid, shelter materials and emotional support long after the cameras leave.

In Punjab's recent floods, Khalsa Aid teams helped evacuate families, supplied ration kits, set up community kitchens and even supported farmers by helping drain waterlogged fields. Further support of rebuilding communities, reclaiming lost agricultural land, providing livestock has helped the families to stand back on their feet and lead life of dignity.

Even with these efforts, the need remains far greater than the existing capacity. Millions of people require sustained support in the weeks, months, and even years after a disaster. There is always a shortage of manpower on the ground, a shortage of materials like tents, medicines and equipment, and at times even a shortage of intent, when compassion fatigue sets in and the world's attention moves on. Closing this gap demands not just more money, but a culture of responsibility where citizens, institutions, and businesses see disaster response as a shared duty, not a one-time act of charity.

At the heart of this culture lies the idea of “Seva”- the spirit of selfless service. In Sikh tradition and many other spiritual paths, seva means serving others without expectation of reward, recognition or return. It is the belief that helping those in pain is not optional; it is a moral and spiritual necessity. Disaster management, in that sense, is not only about logistics, policies, and technology. It is about many hands and many hearts coming together. When governments, humanitarian agencies, local communities and volunteers all act with Seva Bhav, humanity stands a real chance of facing any calamity with courage, dignity and hope.

By – Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Founder & CEO, Khalsa Aid International

