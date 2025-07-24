Manaksia Coated Metals and Industries Posts 370% Jump in Q1 FY26 Net Profit, Touches Rs. 14 Cr

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046), is one of the leading coated steel manufacturers and exporters. Specializing in Pre-painted Galvanised Steel and Plain Galvanised Steel in both coil and sheet forms, has reported its Unaudited financials for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 253.94 Cr, YoY growth of 29.97%

* EBITDA of ₹ 28.62 Cr, YoY growth of 93.36%

* EBITDA Margin of 11.27%, YoY growth of 370 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 14.01 Cr, YoY growth of 369.70%

* Net Profit Margin of 5.52%, YoY growth of 399 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 1.42, YoY growth of 253.86%

Q1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 253.89 Cr, YoY growth of 29.96%

* EBITDA of ₹ 28.62 Cr, YoY growth of 93.74%

* EBITDA Margin of 11.27%, YoY growth of 371 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 14.10 Cr, YoY growth of 363.16%

* Net Profit Margin of 5.55%, YoY growth of 399 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 1.43, YoY growth of 247.75%

Other Key Consolidated Highlights for Q1 FY26

* EBITDA stood at ₹28.62 Cr, marking a 93.36% YoY increase

* Profit Before Tax rose by 364.43% YoY t* ₹18.70 Cr

* Profit After Tax grew by 369.70% YoY t* ₹14.01Cr

* Earnings Per Share improved by 253.86% YoY, reaching ₹1.42

* Total sales volume increase by 18.69% YoY reaching 29248 MT

* Exports contributed ₹ 141.83 Cr, which is 56.78% of the total revenue, whereas domestic revenue contributed ₹ 107.95 Cr, which is 43.22% of the total revenue.

* The production of Galvanized steel increased by 12.51% YoY in Q1 FY26.

* The production of Pre - Painted steel coils grew by 14.66 % YoY in Q1 FY26.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Karan Agrawal, Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited said, "FY26 has commenced on a strong note, marked by the sustained momentum we've built through Q1 FY26. This performance is a testament t* the strength of our business fundamentalsanchored in operational efficiency, strategic direction, and the rising demand for high-quality steel solutions in domestic as well as international markets. We've registered strong growth across key financial and operational parameters, powered by sharper execution and a continued focus on customer needs.

At our Kutch, Gujarat facility, we achieved robust capacity utilisation85% on the continuous galvanising line and a full 100% on the colour coating line. These figures underscore the efficiency of our operations and the precision in our execution.

Our export segment recorded a strong upswing in sales over the previous year, reflecting the growing global demand for our offerings. As we move int* Q2 FY26, we have a solid order book in place₹ 337 Cr from exports and ₹ 113 Cr from domestic markets. These orders are backed by enduring customer relationships, aligning with our strategic shift away from spot business t* a more stable, relationship-driven model.

Looking ahead, we are advancing steadily on our strategic roadmap. Initiatives such as the upgradation of our galvanising line t* Alu-Zinc, the planned 7.0 MWp captive solar power plant, and the addition of a second colour coating line will enhance our product range, improve cost efficiency, and bolster our long-term competitiveness.

The recent capital raise has strengthened our balance sheet, significantly lowering debt and interest costs, which will support future profitability and investments. We remain focused on disciplined execution, customer-centric innovation, and sustainable growth as we move int* the next phase of our journey."

Q1 FY26 Key Business Highlights

Warrant Conversion and Equity Allotment

* Total Warrants Converted:

* 1,36,65,000 warrants converted at ₹18 per share

* 1,15,17,500 warrants converted at ₹65 per share

* Allottee Category: Promoters & Non-Promoters

* Post-Conversion Paid-up Capital: ₹10.47 Cr (As on 30th June 2025)

