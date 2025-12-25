Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Undertakes Upgradation, Capacity Expansion for its Continuous Galvanizing Line

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (NSE: MANAKCOAT, BSE: 539046), is one of the leading coated steel metal manufacturer and exporter, specialized in Galvanised & Pre-painted Steel in both coil and sheet forms, has undertaken a planned shutdown of its Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) to implement a technology upgrade involving conversion from galvanised steel to Aluminium-Zinc coated steel, along with a capacity expansion.

Key Project Highlights -

Technology Upgrade and Capacity Expansion of the Continuous Galvanising Line:

- Technology Upgrade: Upgradation of the Continuous Galvanising Line to Aluminium-Zinc coating technology with increased line speeds.

- Capacity Expansion: Installed capacity to increase from 132,000 MT per annum to 180,000 MT per annum, reflecting a 36% enhancement.

- Execution Timeline: Planned shutdown initiated in December, with production of Alu-Zinc coated steel expected to stabilise from January 2026.

- Market Opportunity: Supports participation in growing Aluminium-Zinc coated steel demand with higher market acceptance and premium pricing.

The upgrade is expected to improve line productivity and operating efficiency, reduce coating cost per metric tonne while maintaining superior corrosion performance, and enhance the overall energy efficiency of the line. The conversion supports a transition towards a higher-value product mix and is expected to positively contribute to EBITDA. The upgraded line is expected to strengthen the company's presence across domestic and export markets, improve operating efficiency, and support scalable volume growth in line with its medium-term business plans.

Commenting on this, Mr Karan Agrawal, Whole Time Director, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited, said, "This upgrade reflects the direction in which we want to take our coated steel business. The move to Aluminium-Zinc coating technology allows us to offer a more durable and application-ready product while also improving the efficiency and reliability of our operations. It is a well-timed step that strengthens our manufacturing capabilities and supports a better product mix. The transition has been planned with a clear focus on continuity. Our downstream operations of pre-painted steel production continue smoothly, and we remain fully aligned to meet customer requirements during the upgrade period. Any short-term impact is expected to be addressed through improved operating performance once the upgraded line is in operation.

Aluminium-Zinc coated steel has strong acceptance in international markets and is witnessing rising demand across multiple applications. This upgrade enables us to participate more meaningfully in these opportunities, both in export and domestic markets, with a product that offers better performance and pricing potential. Looking ahead, the upgraded line positions us to scale volumes efficiently, improve operating margins, and pursue growth in a disciplined and sustainable manner, while maintaining consistency in quality and supply."

