Manan Kakkar Shines as First Runners-Up in Bollywood Mr. & Miss Mrs India Season 4

New Delhi [India], November 29: Studio 19 Films, the brainchild of Yash Ahlawat, esteemed actor, and film financer, captivated the audience once again with the grandeur of 'Bollywood Mr. & Miss. Mrs India Season 4.' The event showcased not just a competition but a celebration of talent, glamour, and the Bollywood dream.

Manan Kakkar emerged as the First Runners-Up, leaving an indelible mark with his charisma and talent. The glittering event witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities, including Shazahn Padamsee, Sahil Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Chunky Pandey, Monica Bedi, Mugdha Godse, Simran Kaur, and Gulshan Grover. Adding to the glamour were four renowned designers representing their labels: Paridhan by Garima Agarwal, Sketch by Sanlisa Patel, Nasir by Nasir Ahmed, and Tehhzeeb Couture by Poonum Nagpal, a celebrity fashion designer. The event's makeover partner was the UK International London Beauty School.

'Bollywood Mr. & Miss. Mrs India Season 4' transcends being merely an event; it stands as a saga of dreams materializing, aspirations soaring, and stars aligning. Studio 19 Films, under the visionary Yash Ahlawat, remains committed to illuminating the path to Bollywood glory, one spotlight at a time.

