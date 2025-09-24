Manas Polymers and Energies Limited to Launch IPO on September 26, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Manas Polymers and Energies Limited is a manufacturer of PET products and a renewable energy company with operations in 16 states. The company has announced its IPO, with the issue opening on September 26, 2025, and closing on September 30, 2025.

The IPO is a key milestone for Manas Polymers and Energies Limited, validating its business model and future vision. The public offering provides the financial foundation for the company’s ambitious expansion plans, particularly in the high-potential sectors of polymer products and renewable energy.

Issue Details

Issue Size: ₹23.52 Cr at the upper band

₹23.52 Cr at the upper band Issue Price: ₹76.00 – ₹81.00 Per Share

₹76.00 – ₹81.00 Per Share Face Value: ₹10.00/- Per share

₹10.00/- Per share Lot Size: 1,600 Shares

1,600 Shares Fresh Issue: Up to 29,04,000 Equity Shares

Up to 29,04,000 Equity Shares Market Maker: 1,47,200 Equity Shares

1,47,200 Equity Shares Net Issue Size: Up to 27,56,800 Equity Shares

Reservation of Shares

QIB (Qualified Institutional Buyers): Up to 2,78,400 Equity Shares

Up to 2,78,400 Equity Shares NII (Non-Institutional Investors): Up to 6,86,400 Equity Shares

Up to 6,86,400 Equity Shares Retail: Up to 17,92,000 Equity Shares

Objects of the Issue

Funding of Capital Expenditures: ₹1,350.00 Lakhs for setting up a Solar Power Plant

₹1,350.00 Lakhs for setting up a Solar Power Plant Funding of Capital Expenditures: ₹297.40 Lakhs for the purchase of Fixed Assets

IPO Timeline

Issue Opens: Friday, September 26, 2025

Friday, September 26, 2025 Issue Closes: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Listing Date: Monday, October 06, 2025

Management Commentary:

Mr. Vineet Bhadauria, Managing Director of Manas Polymers and Energies Limited, said:

“We are at a pivotal point in our journey, and the decision to go public marks a significant milestone for Manas Polymers and Energies Limited. This IPO will enable us to accelerate our strategic growth plans, particularly in expanding our solar power capacity from 1 MW to 5 MW. The capital raised will not only fuel our expansion but also strengthen our position as a leading player in both the polymers and renewable energy sectors. We are confident in our business model and are excited to invite investors to be a part of our future growth story.”

Mr. Shobhit R. Agarwal, Director of Expert Global Consultants Private Limited, the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, added:

“We are proud to be associated with Manas Polymers and Energies Limited for its IPO. The company operates in a high-potential sector where demand for advanced polymer products and energy solutions is set to grow exponentially. With a strong leadership team, a scalable business model, and a clear growth roadmap, Manas Polymers is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity. The IPO not only strengthens the company’s balance sheet but also offers investors a compelling opportunity to participate in its next phase of expansion and value creation.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor