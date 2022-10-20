Manav Dhumal brings famous rapper 'Russ' to India under the banner of Avrik Live

Grooving to the live concerts of international artists is something straight from the oasis. Isn't it? What if we said, one of the top American rappers is coming to India? Yes, you read it right! Young Entrepreneur Manav Dhumal, who is just 22 years old, under the banner of his event company Avrik Live, has vowed to bring the famous hip-hop artist, Russ, to India.

No, you aren't dreaming! And this is for real. Avrik Live took to their Instagram page to announce Russ' concert in India, which is a part of his ongoing tour, The Journey is Everything. The eminent American rapper has two events planned for India: the first is on October 28th at JioWorld Garden in Mumbai, and the second is on October 29th at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

This announcement from Manav Dhumal's Avrik Live has enthralled all the partygoers, concert-lovers, and Russ fanatics. Their Instagram has already been creating a huge buzz with hypnotising posters and a surging comment section. Russ, too, seems full of beans as he uploaded a video sharing fervor for his India concert. And why not? It's his first-ever show in the country.

Oh Boy! We already feel that all the bars of entertainment are going to be exceeded. So if you want to attend Russ' concert, check out Avrik Live's Instagram bio for the tickets link and follow them for more updates on the event.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the concert, the founder of Avrik Live, Manav Dhumal, says, "These shows aren't just a memorable experience for people but also for artists who perform, and thus I've put my best foot forward to make this concert crazy! Moreover, I'm very excited as this is my debut show and it's with the iconic Russ. I can sense the vim and vigour between the people, and I'm sure that the concert will be a bang-on!"

Manav Dhumal is a dynamic entrepreneur from Mumbai who is chasing his dreams and pursuing his passion in the entertainment and event industry. He had his eyes set on this field for years, and now he is finally ready to take it by storm.

Manav holds Kunal Khambhat in high regard, who is the head of live events & IP at Bookmyshow and has brought bands like U2, Elrow festival, and Lollapalooza to India. Similarly, he also looks up to Karan Singh, who is the CEO of Sunburn and is the man behind the top EDM tours, Sunburn Festival, etc. Manav says, "These individuals have motivated me to endure the adversities raised by this industry. I'm eagerly looking forward to working with them too."

With the sheer motive of bringing joy to people's faces, Manav led the foundation of his company, Avrik Live. He is now aiming to bring more international artists to India. So, fasten your seat belts, as Avrik Live will take you on a revitalizing ride.

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor