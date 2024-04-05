Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies Receives the Coveted UGC Category 1 Deemed University Status

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [india], April 5: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) the Category 1 Deemed-to-be-University status as per the provisions of the UGC Regulations. MRIIRS is now eligible for all the benefits as stipulated under Clause - 4 (Dimensions of Autonomy for Category-l Universities). This recognition not only underscores the institution's unfaltering commitment to academic excellence but also reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the realm of higher education.

It is worth noting that MRIIRS also holds a NAAC A++ Accreditation - the highest grade bestowed upon universities in India - and is the First Private University in Delhi-NCR to be endowed with this distinguished accreditation. MRIIRS is also a QS 5-Star Rating for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. With these honors, MRIIRS has very proudly positioned itself amongst India's prestigious higher education institutions. The amalgamation of these accolades showcases Manav Rachna's steadfast dedication to fostering a holistic learning environment characterized by rigorous academic standards, innovative research endeavors, and a commitment to societal betterment.

Speaking about the UGC Category 1 Deemed University status, Dr Prashant Bhalla, the President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, and Chancellor - MRIIRS stated, "This status demonstrates our 26-year history, which is based on a solid foundation of values, excellence, ethics, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. Our motto is simple: Dream Big, Choose Big, and Achieve Big. We believe that achieving success involves more than just setting goalsit also involves having the courage to dream beyond what is seemingly achievable."

Commenting on this milestone, Dr Amit Bhalla, Vice President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions said, "This esteemed acknowledgment not only pays tribute to the hard work of our teachers, staff, and students but also solidifies our standing as industry leaders in education. The people at the university have consistently pushed the envelope to earn us this recognition today. We, at the university, are tremendously honoured to have received this acknowledgement, and it inspires us to keep working for academic success."

Dr Sanjay Srivastava, Vice Chancellor, MRIIRS added, "With a vision to be at the forefront of educational innovation and research, MRIIRS continues to make significant strides in various disciplines. Not only does this status acknowledge our unwavering dedication, but it also solidifies our standing as one of the top universities in the nation."

