Manav Rachna International Schools Achieve Remarkable Success in CBSE Results Across 5 Cities

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 20: The exceptional students of Manav Rachna International Schools have once again illuminated the academic landscape by securing outstanding results in the CBSE Grade 10 and 12 Examinations 2024.

A network of 8 Schools in North India in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ludhiana and Mohali, Manav Rachna International Schools have made their mark in the CBSE results for Grade 10th and 12th with 100% Passing Strength. Each of these educational hubs are dedicated to providing an environment conducive to holistic growth and learning.

Total of 814 Students appeared for Grade 10 and 696 Students appeared for Grade 12 with a 100% Pass Record.

Misha Kalra, Divangna Chawla, and Aditi Jain have scored 100 in Business Studies. Shubhi Agarwal, Aditi Srivastav and Pritika Halder scored 100 in Psychology and Ashmita Ahlawat scored 100 in Political Science.

Aditi Srivastava scored 100 in History, Political Science and Psychology. Vedika Attri, Siddharth D Gulmi, Vedant, Manya Aggarwal and Aanya Jain secured 100% percent marks in Mass Media. Asmita Chaturvedi scored 100 in the Artificial Intelligence.

32 Students scored 100 in Grade 12 and 54 students scored 100 in Grade 10 in different subjects. 81 Students scored 95 per cent & above in Grade 10 and 50 Students scored 95 per cent & above in Grade 12.

Mamta Wadhwa - Director Principal, MRIS 14; Divjot Kaur - Principal, MRIS Charmwood, Sangeeta Kapoor - Principal, MRIS 46 Gurugram; Ms Aparna Magee - Director Principal, MRIS 51 Gurugram; Nindiya Saket - Principal, MRIS Noida; Taruna Vashisht - Principal, MRIS Mohali, Anju Dhawan - Principal, MRIS Ludhiana and Seema Anis, Principal, MRIS Sector 21C Faridabad are delighted with the remarkable feats of the students in CBSE Board Results 2024.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI applauded the accolades of the achievers, quoting "The combined efforts of students, parents, teachers, and principals work like magic. Our focus on holistic growth in learning pedagogy naturally fosters achievements in all spheres including language, sports and co-curricular activities. I extend my best wishes to them for their future endeavors. It's time to progress and surpass boundaries. Godspeed."

Dr. Amit Bhalla, Vice President, MREI stated, "At Manav Rachna, achieving stupendous results has become a tradition. This celebration of excellence is purely dedicated to our hardworking students, educators and principals. The learning opportunities available at MRIS enable our students to excel in every domain of their life. Onwards and upwards as they strive for greatness."

Executive Directors - Deepika Bhalla, Nisha Bhalla, Aarti Bansal, Dr Sunny Bansal, Gaurav Rai and Lovkesh Magu are thrilled with the incredible performance of students in the CBSE Board Examinations this year.

Sanyogita Sharma, Director MRIS said, "MRIS is dedicated to fostering an environment that focuses on the academic rigor and overall development of learners and the fantastic performance in the Board Examinations has made us proud of our ethos. Congratulations to the students, families and mentors."

Manav Rachna International School nurtures a wholesome learning environment where diversity is cherished, compassion is embraced and growth is fostered and prepares them to accept challenges and opportunities of the dynamic world.

