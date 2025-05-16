Manav Rachna Schools Celebrate CBSE 2025 Success with Outstanding Results Across 5 Cities

PNN

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], May 16: Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) have once again made their mark by delivering stellar results in the CBSE Grade X and XII Board Examinations 2025, reaffirming their position as pioneers in holistic education. With campuses across Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mohali, and Ludhiana, the results highlight the strength of the MRIS teaching-learning ecosystem and the resilience of its students. A total of 807 students appeared for Grade X and 665 for Grade XII.

Manav Rachna International Schools recorded a 100% pass percentage across all campuses in the CBSE Grade XII Examinations 2025. Over 142 students secured 90% and above, reflecting the academic rigour and dedication instilled across MRIS institutions.

* Top Performers Include:

- Panishthi Mishra - 99% (MRIS Noida)

- Grishma Pruthi - 98% (MRIS Charmwood, Faridabad)

- Daiwik Agarwala - 98% (MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram)

- Devangi Kashyap - 97.6% (MRIS Sector 14, Faridabad)

- Khushi Surana - 95.4% (MRIS Ludhiana)

In Grade X, over 262 students scored above 90%, demonstrating consistent academic excellence across all MRIS campuses.

* Top Performers Include:

- Darsh Goel - 99.4% (MRIS Noida)

- Arth Jatwani - 98.8% (MRIS Sector 14, Faridabad)

- Chetan Joshi - 98.4% (MRIS Charmwood, Faridabad)

- Ishita Dang - 98.2% (MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram)

- Gurleen Kaur - 97.6% (MRIS Mohali)

Ms. Sunitha Nambiar, CEO, MRIS, expressed, "Our students' achievements are a reflection of MRIS's commitment to academic excellence and life-ready learning. We believe in nurturing individuals to be strong, independent learners who can thrive in every sphere of life."

Ms. Sanyogita Sharma, Director, MRIS, added, "These results are a testament to the strength of our pedagogical vision, the passion of our educators, and the culture of excellence that defines MRIS. Our journey continues, with greater resolve and deeper purpose."

The MRIS leadership acknowledged the unwavering support and strategic direction of the Executive Directors Ms. Deepika Bhalla, Ms. Nisha Bhalla, Ms. Aarti Bansal, Dr. Sunny Bansal, Mr. Gaurav Rai, and Mr. Lovkesh Magu, whose vision continues to shape the future of education across all MRIS campuses.

Principals and Directors across MRIS schools also joined in celebrating this moment of pride, lauding the remarkable efforts of students, teachers, and parents alike. Their words reflected a shared sense of accomplishment that resonated throughout the MRIS community. Among them were:

* Ms. Mamta Wadhwa (Director Principal, MRIS Sector 14, Faridabad)

* Ms. Sabreena Talwar (Director Principal, MRIS Charmwood, Faridabad)

* Ms. Sangeeta Kapoor (Principal, MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram)

* Ms. Deepika Chaudhary (Principal, MRIS Sector 51, Gurugram)

* Ms. Nindiya Saket (Director Principal, MRIS Noida)

* Ms. Dhriti Malhotra (Director Principal, MRIS Mohali)

* Ms. Shilpi Gill (Principal, MRIS Ludhiana)

* Ms. Seema Anis (Principal, MRIS Sector 21C, Faridabad)

Together, they praised the students' perseverance, the tireless dedication of teachers, and the invaluable support of parents that made this collective success possible.

About MRIS

Manav Rachna International Schools, a distinguished chain of CBSE and IB Schools, excel in creating an environment that nurtures both development and delight. The concept of "innovation" is introduced from a very early age through a unique Skill Development Program. The schools are equipped with state-of-the-art Future Skills & Sustainability Labs that train students in STEAM, i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math, the latest approach in modern education. At Manav Rachna, students grow with an optimum blend of excellence in academics, in personal growth and in human values. Be it in any sphere, students' make their presence felt, nationally as well as internationally.

