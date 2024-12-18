Manda Foundation Presents “Surmai Shaam” – An Enchanting Evening of Melodies Featuring Aviekal Kakkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Leading this unforgettable evening was the exceptionally talented Aviekal Kakkar, whose mesmerizing vocals stole the spotlight and hearts alike. Known for his ability to infuse deep emotion into every note, Aviekal's performance was the heartbeat of “Surmai Shaam”, a musical spectacle conceptualized and directed by Sachin Telange.

Joining Aviekal Kakkar were celebrated artists Anupama Chakraborty (Shrivastava), Atul Shrivastava, Varsha Jhalani, and Hemant Kumar Marle, accompanied by a live orchestra with music arranged by Lavesh Turi, hosted by the vibrant RJ Vidhi Jain and Concept/Direction by Sachin Telange.

Aviekal Kakkar, sharing his thoughts, says, “Music transcends everything, and Surmai Shaam was a journey into pure, unfiltered emotion. I was honoured to take the audience along this soulful ride and I hope that I make it an evening they'll carry in their hearts forever. This evening wasn’t just about music – it was about creating moments, reviving nostalgia, and crafting an experience that resonates long after the final note”

