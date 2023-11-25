Mandakini, Ashmit Patel, Ritu Shivpuri Launched 3 songs of Shreya Entertainment & Productions

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Three music videos of Shreya Entertainment & Productions were launched in Mumbai in the presence of veteran actress Mandakini, "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" fame, Bigg Boss fame Ashmit Patel and Aankhen fame actress Ritu Shivpuri. On this occasion, Shreya Entertainment & Productions also launched the trailer of the feature film "Ek Naya Savera". The poster and teaser of the feature film "Lalach Pyaar Ek Dhokha" directed by Hemant Kumar Rai and the poster of a short film "Anuvaad" directed by Panchhi Jalonvi were launched.

Disha Bajpai, Executive Director, Shreya Entertainment & Productions has featured in the music video "Adhuri Zindagi" with Hemant Kumar Rai and has left a deep impact on the hearts of the audience with her amazing performance. Hemant Kumar Rai's acting is also worth watching.

The program started with the national anthem, followed by Shreya Anthem, written by Panchhi Jalaunvi. In the grand ceremony organized at Mumbai's five star hotel Novotel, three songs were shown on the screen which were liked by everyone.

Sponsored by Shreya Group of Companies, the creative head of these songs is Hemant Kumar Rai and producers are Sangeeta Rai and Shreya Rai.

Hemant Kumar Rai is a multi talented personality who also has a big heart. Apart from being the president of the company, he also has a creative mind. He also acts and takes care of all the people associated with the company.

The first song "Tere Bina Zindagi" stars Rahul Ramdutt and Aparajita Singh while the singers are Shabab Sabri, Smita Rakshit. The director and lyricist of this video is Panchhi Jalaunvi, who is famous for the title song of the film Dus, Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil.

The second song "Adhuri Zindagi" stars Hemant Kumar Rai and Disha Bajpayee, while the singer is Nikita Rai, singer is Piyush Shukla, director and lyricist is Panchhi Jalaunvi.

The third song "Mohabbat Naam Hai Uska" features Nikita Rai and Shrey Arora while the singers are Altamash Faridi and Nikita Rai.

The director is Panchi Jalaunvi and the music director is Rafiq Raja.

The writer and director of the film "Ek Naya Savera" is Sabbir Qureshi. Feature film Laalach Pyaar Ek Dhokha is directed by Hemant Kumar Rai, produced by Sangeeta Rai, Shreya Rai.

The story is written by Hemant Kumar Rai while the lyrics are by Panchhi Jalaunvi.

On this occasion, the company's chairman Hemant Kumar Rai said, "Heartfelt thanks to celebrities like Mandakini, Ashmit Patel and Ritu Shivpuri for participating in our program. Panchhi Jalaunvi's role in creating these songs is praiseworthy.

Legendary actress Mandakini told that I liked all three songs very much. I congratulate and best wishes to Hemant Kumar Rai and his entire team.

Ashmit Patel and Ritu Shivpuri also wished Hemant Kumar Rai all the best for his projects.

