Mangalam Worldwide Strengthens Global Industrial Presence with Its Integrated Stainless-Steel Portfolio

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL), one of India's leading integrated stainless-steel manufacturers, continues to expand its global footprint with a comprehensive product portfolio catering to pharmaceuticals, automotive, infrastructure, and chemical processing industries. The company exports to over 20 countries and has a strong presence in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, thereby positioning itself as a future-ready leader in stainless steel solutions.

At the core of MWL's strength is its vertically integrated ecosystem, covering melting, rolling, bright bar finishing, and seamless pipe and tube manufacturing. The company has four advanced production facilities across Gujarat - Unit I at Halol for melting with AOD refinement, Unit II at Changodar for rolling, Unit III & IV at Kapadvanj for bright bars and seamless pipes. The company has built a fully integrated stainless-steel ecosystem delivering approximately 190,000 MT annually.

MWL's stainless steel portfolio includes continuous cast billets and forging ingots, hot rolled and forged bars, bright bars (round, square, hex), and seamless pipes & tubes for critical applications such as cleanrooms, heat transfer, and precision engineering. All products meet leading global standards including ASTM, ASME, DIN, JIS, and GOST, and carry certifications like ISO 9001:2015, PED, CE, BIS, and IBR.

Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director, Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "At MWL, our vision is not just to manufacture stainless steel, but to engineer solutions that empower industries across the world. With our fully integrated ecosystem, global reach, and strong focus on quality, we are committed to being a reliable partner in building the future of industrial innovation and sustainability."

MWL reported a strong financial performance in Q1 FY26 with Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs. 10.13 crore, a 68.40% increase from Rs. 6.01 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income grew 21.37% year-on-year to Rs. 279.41 crore, compared to Rs. 230.21 crore in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs. 19.72 crore, up 53.04% from Rs. 12.88 crore in Q1 FY25.

Backed by over 80 years of legacy under Mangalam Group, MWL combines traditional business ethics with modern engineering. Guided by its philosophy "A Step Ahead," the company continues to invest in technology, sustainability, and supply chain resilience to support the evolving needs of global industries.

Mangalam Worldwide Limited, established in 1995, is a fully integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes. The company also produces stainless steel (SS) billets, ingots, flat bars, round bars, bright bars, as well as seamless pipes & tubes, heat exchanger tubes and U-tubes. Its infrastructure includes steel melting shops, rolling mills, peeling unit with finishing machines and Seamless Pipes & Tubes unit, spread across four plants located in Halol (Unit I), Changodar (Unit II), and Kapadvanj (Unit III & IV), Gujarat. Together, these facilities cover over 1,25,000 square meters and have a total installed capacity of more than 1,90,000 MTPA. With a skilled workforce of 750+ people, Mangalam Worldwide is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for stainless steel products, including billets, ingots, bars, and seamless pipes & tubes.

