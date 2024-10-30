Mangalam Worldwide's Consolidated Q2 FY25 Net Profit Soars Impressively By 226 Per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Mangalam Worldwide Limited (MWL) (NSE EMERGE - MWL), a fully integrated stainless-steel company, reported Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 FY25 and H1 FY25.

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY25:

* Total Income of Rs 239.48 Cr, YoY growth of 19.70%

* EBITDA of Rs 14.37 Cr, YoY growth of 43.65%

* EBITDA Margin of 6.00%, YoY growth of 100 Bps

* Net Profit After Tax of Rs 6.95 Cr, YoY growth of 226.46%

* PAT Margin of 2.90%, YoY growth of 184 Bps

* Diluted EPS of Rs 2.52, YoY growth of 207.32%

H1 FY25:

- Total Income of Rs 469.70 Cr, YoY growth of 16.78%

- EBITDA of Rs 27.25 Cr, YoY growth of 53.79%

- EBITDA Margin of 5.80%, YoY growth of 140 Bps

- Net Profit After Tax of Rs 12.97 Cr, YoY growth of 154.16%

- PAT Margin of 2.76%, YoY growth of 149 Bps

- Diluted EPS of Rs 4.69, YoY growth of 140.51%

Commenting on the Financial performance, Vipin Prakash Mangal, Chairman of Mangalam Worldwide Limited said, "With a remarkable 226% surge in net profit for Q2 FY25, we have reinforced our resilience and unwavering commitment to growth, driven by enhanced operational efficiencies. Supported by a strong demand outlook, we are strategically utilizing our capacity to deliver high-quality, value-added products that uphold our market leadership and foster sustainable growth.

Our focused initiatives on operational improvements and high-value products are set to further strengthen our financial position. Our credit rating has been improved from Acuite Ratings & Research Limited, affirming our financial stability. We are confident that these efforts will drive enduring value for our customers and sustained growth into the future."

