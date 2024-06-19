Mangalore University confers Honorary Doctorate on MRG Group Founder Chairman K Prakash Shetty

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: Mangalore University has awarded an Honorary Doctorate to K Prakash Shetty, Founder Chairman of MRG Group, a leader in real estate and hospitality sectors, for his significant contributions to society.

The degree was conferred on Shetty by Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot during Mangalore University's 42nd annual convocation on Saturday, June 15. The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General of Research and Information System for Developing Countries, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister and Mangalore University Pro-Chancellor MC Sudhakar, and the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof. PL Dharma.

"I am honoured and humbled to receive this Honorary Doctorate. I extend my sincere gratitude to Mangalore University and its officials for this inspiring honour," Shetty commented on receiving the degree.

Shetty is an accomplished leader in the hospitality sector with a successful track record of more than 30 years. He launched his first venture, Banjara (where? Udupi??) in 1993, and has not looked back since. Today, MRG Group spans luxury boutique hotels, fine dining restaurants, and real estate ventures.

Shetty is also known for his commitment to social causes and is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Kannada Rajyotsava Award and the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Award. Apart from his business success, Shetty is also known for his deep commitment to giving back to society and supports several projects related to healthcare and education.

MRG Group presently operates hotels under its flagship brand Goldfinch Hotels & Resorts in cities like Bengaluru, Mangalore, Mumbai and New Delhi. Its upcoming projects include hotels in Goa, Sakleshpur, Chikmagalur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Pondicherry under the Marriott, Double Tree by Hilton and JW Marriott brand names. The group is also a prominent player in the real estate sector, with landmark projects in Bengaluru. It aims to emerge as a national player in the luxury residential segment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor