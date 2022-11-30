Mani Ratnam's Guru inspired me to make a biopic, says Nihal R

The film is a biopic on Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar, the owner of the largest commercial fleet in India.

"There has never been a biopic in Kannada cinema and I love biopics as genre. Guru has been one of my most favourite biopic and the film inspired me to make a biopic on Vijay sir. I always used to hear stories about Vijay Sir and it was dream to play him. I couldn't be happier that the dream has come true. I will always carry this name proudly in my heart," said Nihal at the event.

"The story what you will see on screen is real. My father is a visionary and starting from a humble background, he has established a huge empire today. He is an inspiration for all of us," said Dr. Anand Sankeshwar who also has produced the film under his banner VRL Film Productions. Anand Sankeshwar, son of Vijay Sankeshwar is also the CEO of VRL group of companies.

The film set to release on 9 Dec in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam theatrically will be released pan India bt UFO Moviez.

The music of the film is composed by National Award winning composer Gopi Sundar. Keertan Poojary and Hemanth have done cinematography and editing respectively, while the art and costumes have been designed by Rishika Sharma. Vijayanand also stars Anant Nag, Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

