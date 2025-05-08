Manifest Brings Instant, Legal Access to $35 Trillion U.S. Property Equity Market for Indian Investors

New Delhi [India], May 8: Manifest, the first company to successfully bring U.S. private equity real estate on-chain in a scalable and liquid format, today announced Indian investors can now participate in the $35 trillion U.S. home equity market through its innovative $USH tokenized real estate vehicle.

This breakthrough platform removes traditional barriers such as high entry costs, complex paperwork, and slow processing times—making U.S. real estate more accessible, transparent, and efficient for investors across India.

Through its innovative $USH tokenized real estate vehicle, Manifest is redefining global real estate investing—enabling Indian individuals and institutions to make legal, compliant, and institutional-grade property investments in the U.S. in under 30 seconds.

“American real estate is among the most stable and high-performing asset classes in history, and international investor demand is already tens of billions of dollars a year,” said Nathaniel Sokoll-Ward, CEO and Co-Founder of Manifest.

“But traditional investing has been hamstrung by high transaction costs, operational burdens, and geographic restrictions. By combining the global reach of Bitcoin with the native utility of stablecoins, Manifest is changing the game for real estate investors looking to enter the American property market,” Sokoll-Ward added.

Previous attempts at real estate tokenization didn't solve the primary barriers to scaling real estate investment, or make the most exciting opportunities accessible to global investors. The solution is real estate investment that scales like software. As stablecoins scale by tapping into the unlimited supply of US treasuries, Manifest scales by unlocking $35 trillion in US home equity – without operational overhead or legal risk.

Manifest promises to redefine and win at real estate tokenization with $USH, an on-chain vehicle backed by Home Equity Investments (HEIs). Traditional real estate investments require high capital commitments and long holding periods, but $USH enables seamless, on-chain access to institutional-grade real estate with the liquidity and efficiency of stablecoins.

About Manifest

Manifest is a financial vehicle that leverages blockchain technology to create useful institutional-grade financial products. Manifest is the first to successfully bring U.S. real estate onchain, making it investable in under 30 seconds. Manifest unlocks global access to the most lucrative American assets without the friction of traditional investing. Learn more at manifest.finance. If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor