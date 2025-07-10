Manipal Academy of Higher Education Hosted 2-day International Conference on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in Health

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], July 10: The Manipal College of Nursing (MCON), of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, in collaboration with the Faculty of Nursing, University of New Brunswick (UNB), Canada, successfully inaugurated the Manipal International Conference on "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) in Health: Envisioning a Future of Global Collaboration for Education, Research & Practice" at the Dr. TMA Pai Auditorium, KMC, Manipal.

The conference, which began on July 8, 2025, following a Pre-Conference Workshop on Mixed Methods Research held on July 7, witnessed 230 participants from across India and international destinations. The event is designed to integrate EDI principles into healthcare education, research, and practice through global partnerships and inclusive approaches.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M.D. Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, graced the event as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony. In his address, he emphasized the transformative potential of collaborative healthcare approaches and recognized MAHE's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. "Multidisciplinary collaboration holds the power to break barriers within healthcare systems. Dr. T.M.A. Pai's visionary contributions in advancing quality education at affordable costs continue to guide our alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in promoting equality and inclusivity. The impactful partnership between MCON and UNB exemplifies this commitment," said Lt Gen (Dr) MD Venkatesh, VSM (Retd) Vice Chancellor of MAHE

Dr. Judith A. Noronha, Dean, MCON and organizing chairperson of the conference, welcomed the gathering and introduced the distinguished guests. Dr. Lorna Butler, Dean, Faculty of Nursing, UNB, Canada, and co-chairperson of the conference, highlighted the critical need for culturally responsive and inclusive health systems across international borders.

A significant highlight of the conference was the Oration Lecture delivered in memory of Late Dr. Aparna Bhaduri by Dr. Anice George, Professor and Head, Research and Collaboration, and Former Dean, MCON, MAHE. The lecture, titled "Promoting Diversity and Inclusion in Healthcare Education, Research, and Practice," was moderated by Dr. Vishnu Renjith, Lecturer and Program Director, School of Nursing & Midwifery, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

"Diversity is not merely an ideal but an inclusive pathway that ensures all individuals feel welcomed, irrespective of their background, race, gender, or beliefs," stated Dr. Anice George during her oration. "Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion brings fresh ideas and perspectives, improves patient satisfaction and outcomes, and fosters an equitable and supportive workforce. We need a multi-pronged and proactive approach to embed inclusiveness into organizational culture and policies, making healthcare education, research, and practice equitable, impactful, and future-ready."

The inaugural ceremony featured traditional elements including a floral tribute to Dr. T.M.A. Pai, founder of MAHE, and ceremonial lamp lighting by the dignitaries. Dr. Linu Sara George, Professor and Head, Department of Fundamentals of Nursing, MCON, and convener of the conference, presented an overview of the conference objectives and structure.

The two-day conference program includes plenary sessions by national and international speakers, scientific paper presentations, and poster presentations. The conference aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically addressing "Good Health and Well-being," "Quality Education," "Gender Equality," "Reduced Inequalities," and "Partnership for Goals."

Dr. Radhika R. Pai, Assistant Professor, Department of Fundamentals of Nursing, MCON, and co-convener of the conference, proposed a vote of thanks during the inaugural ceremony.

The conference continued through July 9, 2025, with academic presentations, oration lectures, and deliberations focused on integrating EDI principles into healthcare education, research, and practice.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

