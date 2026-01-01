Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road Launches Dedicated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Clinic for Advanced Movement Disorder and Psychiatric Care

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1: Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road has announced the launch of a dedicated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Clinic, offering advanced surgical care for patients with Parkinson's disease, tremor, dystonia, epilepsy, and select psychiatry patients of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The clinic brings together a specialised, multidisciplinary team to deliver comprehensive evaluation, DBS surgery, and long-term programming under one roof. Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road has done around 15 such procedures in the last 2 years.

Designed as a one-stop destination, the DBS Clinic enables patients and caregivers to interact directly with doctors and therapists, allowing them to better understand Deep Brain Stimulation and its outcomes. Eligible patients can undergo detailed assessments, advanced DBS surgery, and personalised post-operative programming aimed at significantly improving quality of life when medications alone are no longer sufficient.

The DBS Clinic operates on a weekly schedule, every Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon, at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road. Dedicated consultation slots allow patients and caregivers to discuss whether DBS is appropriate, understand potential risks and benefits, and clarify expectations from surgery.

About Deep Brain Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation is an established neurosurgical procedure in which a pacemaker-like device delivers precisely controlled electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain that regulate movement and behaviour. For appropriately selected patients with Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, DBS can reduce motor symptoms such as tremor, stiffness, slowness, and disabling fluctuation, often leading to improved daily functioning and reduced dependence on medications.

Clinical studies indicate that many patients may experience significant improvement in motor symptoms following DBS when combined with expert follow-up and medication optimisation. Ongoing, specialised follow-up is essential, as DBS settings and medications are fine-tuned over time to balance symptom control and side effects. In patients with OCD, improvement of up to 60%, along with a significant enhancement in quality of life, may be expected.

Who Can Consult:

Patients with the below disorders are encouraged to seek opinion at the DBS Clinic to explore whether DBS may be a suitable treatment option or not:

* Advanced Parkinson's disease

* Disabling tremor

* Dystonia

* Medication-related motor fluctuations

* Treatment-resistant movement disorders

Patients with psychiatric conditions, particularly obsessive-compulsive disorder, may consult specialised psychiatrists at the OCD Clinic for further evaluation.

A Specialised Multidisciplinary Clinic

The DBS Clinic at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road brings together experienced neurosurgeons, movement disorder neurologists, psychiatrists, neuropsychologists, and rehabilitation specialists to provide end-to-end care. Patients are guided through a structured pathway that includes detailed clinical evaluation, neuropsychological assessment, counselling, surgical planning, intraoperative neuromonitoring, device implantation, and structured post-operative programming sessions.

Backed by the Manipal Institute of Neurosciences and supported by advanced neuroimaging, stereotactic navigation, and intraoperative monitoring, the clinic is equipped to perform complex DBS procedures with a strong focus on safety and outcomes. Dedicated follow-up clinics ensure that stimulation parameters are periodically adjusted as symptoms evolve, helping patients maintain long-term benefits. The clinic also provides pre- and post-operative counselling, caregiver education, and rehabilitation support to aid the transition back to independent living wherever possible.

For additional information, visit https://dbsclinic.com.

