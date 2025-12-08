Manipal Hospitals Enhances Movement and Confidence Through Awareness on Movement Disorders

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Parkinson's disease often begins far more quietly than many people realise. Early indicators may present as a faint tremor while performing everyday tasks such as holding a cup of tea, a slight stiffness that makes routine morning walks more challenging, or a brief loss of balance that is easy to dismiss. Most people attribute these changes to age or tiredness.

To change that narrative, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, through its Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery, hosted an impactful awareness session titled 'Move With Ease, Live With Confidence.' The event aimed to help people recognise the early onsets of Parkinson's and understand how timely intervention can transform outcomes.

The session brought together leading specialists from Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, Dr. Shivakumar R - Head and Senior Consultant - Neurology, Dr. Lakshmi Krishna V - Consultant - Neurology, Dr. Swati N Patil - Associate Consultant - Neurology and Dr. Ajay Hegde - Consultant - Neuro-spine Surgery, who shared their expertise on how movement, both physical and neurological, plays a vital role in overall well-being. They also addressed misconceptions surrounding conditions like Parkinson's disease and discussed the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Shivakumar R - Head and Senior Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, highlighted an important point about the social stigma that often surrounds movement disorders, noting that many patients conceal their symptoms out of embarrassment or out of the fear of getting judged. He emphasised on the importance of empathy and awareness in helping individuals live confidently with such conditions. Reinforcing the value of physical activity, he said, "Exercise remains the best medicine - it strengthens the body, sharpens memory, and helps the brain adapt and recover through neuroplasticity. Movement is very important as well for everyone. If the movement is slow or if the movement is more, it needs to be addressed. So, on world moment disorder day 2025, where the theme is What Moves You, take care of your movement and move freely." He also noted that certain sleep disturbances can act as early warning signs for neurological conditions, underscoring the importance of good sleep hygiene.

Dr. Lakshmi Krishna V - Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, took the stage to shed light on Parkinson's disease further, explaining that it is not simply a part of ageing but a neurodegenerative disorder that can be effectively managed with timely diagnosis, proper medication, physiotherapy, and in some cases, surgical intervention. She urged people to stay informed and active, stating, "Diagnosis of Parkinson disease or any other movement disorder is not the end of your life. With proper diagnosis, medications, physiotherapy and good care giver support people can live a near normal life for many years."

Dr. Swati N Patil - Associate Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, highlighted that movement is central to life itself, starting from everyday activities to emotional expression, any disruption in the same can greatly affect independence and confidence. She emphasized the need for awareness, early consultation, and a proactive approach to neurological health. She commented, "On the world movement disorder day, I want to tell everyone that movement disorders are definitely manageable and treatable, consult a neurologist, your nearest doctor, and start your treatment appropriately, and go towards the light of in life of independence."

Adding a surgical perspective, Dr. Ajay Hegde - Consultant - Neuro-spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, shared insights on Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) which is an advanced treatment option for patients with severe Parkinson's disease. He explained how DBS acts like a pacemaker for the brain, restoring control and significantly improving patients' quality of life. He said, "From being dependent to regaining independence, DBS gives patients the confidence to live life on their terms."

The session reinforced Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road's commitment to promoting awareness, breaking stigma, and ensuring timely diagnosis for neurological conditions. With the prevalence of movement disorders such as Parkinson's is projected to rise sharply by 2050, initiatives like this play a crucial role in helping people understand, manage, and overcome such challenges.

