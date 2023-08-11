Manipal Hospitals launches new specialised day-care centre for chemotherapy

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11: Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, today unveiled a specialised day-care centre to create a comfortable and safe set-up for patients undergoing chemotherapy. The centre offers advanced facilities and aims to revolutionise cancer care by providing patients with a relaxed treatment setting, and direct access to renowned and experienced doctors. The day-care centre is also equipped with a dedicated cytotoxic drug mixing room for the safety of the patients and healthcare workers.

Dr Poonam Patil, Consultant - Medical Oncology, said, "The day-care centre is designed and structured based on the convenience of the doctors, enhancing the patient experience and lesser hospital stays. The centre will offer all essential services including chemotherapy, all targeted immunotherapies and all comprehensive cancer care."

Day-care centre for chemotherapy patients is a novel concept that offers patients the convenience of returning home on the same day of their infusion. In this day-care centre, patients do not need to use a hospital bed for their treatment; instead, they have the option to be comfortably seated on a private couch, or in a shared lounge area. The centre has a well stock of IV set with covering (black colour), Bard port and Power Port for Chemoport and cooling caps to reduce the hair fall while doing the chemotherapy infusions.

The centre has the capacity to perform 50-55 chemotherapies at a time, with doctors and the staff monitoring the vitals of the patients. On a weekly basis Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road perform 360-370 chemotherapies and monthly covering 870 – 900 depending on the urgency of the treatment. Being a comprehensive and specialised day-care chemotherapy centre, they go with 360-degree approach prioritizing the safety and well-being of patients.

The new day-care centre for chemotherapy is strategically placed close to the outpatient department (OPD). This ensures that the patient does not have to move around too much within the hospital for relevant treatment and meetings with doctors. It will also reduce the risk of the patient falling prey to hospital-acquired diseases by maintaining a safe environment for cancer patients, who suffer from compromised immune systems. The centre also has a dedicated cytotoxic drug mixing room specially designed to prevent spillages and contamination during the preparation of chemotherapy drugs. The mixing room provides a controlled environment equipped with specialised safety measures, minimising exposure to hazardous drugs, accidental spillage or contamination, and the risk of airborne exposure.

On this occasion, Dr Amit Rauthan, HOD & Consultant - Medical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said, "We strive to make the healthcare journey of patients more accessible and seamless, providing them with the care they need in a comfortable and safe environment. Our day-care centre is equipped with cutting-edge facilities for patients undergoing chemotherapy, and the dedicated mixing room ensures the highest standards of safety and infection control."

"My heartfelt gratitude to our extraordinary team of doctors, nurses, and support staff, who have worked tirelessly to make this day-care centre a reality. Their expertise and dedication, combined with state-of-the-art medical technologies, will ensure that our patients receive the highest quality care in a safe environment."

The day-care centre will be led by experienced doctors, supported by a highly trained team of nurses and personnel with years of experience in oncology care. Manipal Hospitals remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing cancer care and improving patient outcomes. The launch of this new daycare unit for chemotherapy is a significant milestone in its journey to provide compassionate, accessible, and cutting-edge oncology services to the community.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184094/Manipal_Hospitals_Chemo_Unit.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184095/Manipal_Hospitals_Centre.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor