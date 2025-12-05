Manipal Hospitals' Mysuru Team Successfully Performs Life-Saving Hand Replantation

PRNewswire

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 5: A multidisciplinary team at Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru successfully performed a complex hand replantation surgery, restoring hope and function to a young male patient whose hand was completely severed in an industrial accident.

The patient, the sole breadwinner of his family, arrived at the hospital within two hours after his left hand was amputated at the wrist when it got caught in a machine. The emergency team ensured rapid stabilisation and swift transfer to the Operation Theatre (OT), creating the perfect surgical window for the surgical teams to begin the complex replantation.

The Orthopaedic team, led by Dr. Ajay Hegde, Senior Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, first focused on stabilising the fractured bones. A Proximal Row Carpectomy was performed, involving the removal of a row of small wrist bones to shorten the structure and enable tension-free vascular repair. The wrist was then stabilised using K-wires and an external fixator to protect the repaired blood vessels, nerves, and tendons during the critical healing phase.

This was followed by meticulous repair of the arteries, veins, nerves and tendons by the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery team led by Dr. Vijay Kumar N., Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. The procedure lasted over five hours. It was a remarkable moment when the reattached hand regained normal arterial and venous flow, confirmed by a healthy 100% oxygen saturation.

The procedure was strongly supported by the Anaesthesiology team Dr. Manjunath, Dr. Swathi, and Dr. Balasubramanian along with the dedicated efforts of the Operation Theatre team along with the strong ICU team led by Dr. Mahadev - Consultant Intensive Care, whose coordinated support and technical expertise played a crucial role in the smooth execution of this complex procedure.

The Manipal Foundation played an integral role in this case by extending financial assistance as part of the Manipal Group's ongoing commitment to ensuring that specialised, precision-driven healthcare remains within reach for individuals from all socio-economic backgrounds. This approach reflects the organisation's ethos of combining clinical excellence with social responsibilityensuring that access to quality care is never limited by economic constraints, and that every patient receives the treatment they deserve with dignity and continuity.

This case stands as a testament to the power of timely arrival, precise surgical technique, and seamless multidisciplinary teamwork. The successful replantation not only preserves the patient's functional potential but also highlights Manipal Hospital Mysuru's preparedness and capacity to manage complex, high-end trauma with precision.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839366/Manipal_Hospitals_hand_replantation.jpg

