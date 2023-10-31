Manipal Hospitals receives prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS certificate

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31: Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE), the second-largest healthcare service provider in the country, received a Certificate of Recognition from the Guinness World Records for having achieved the most number of pledges to learn Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) in 24 hours, on the occasion of World Heart Day. A representative from the Guinness World Records handed over the certificate to Dr. H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, in the presence of noted cricketer and former Indian cricket captain, Kapil Dev, at an event held in the city.

Manipal Hospitals aims to motivate, educate, and inspire the common man to take a pledge to learn CPR and save lives through their 'Guardians of the Heart' initiative. More than 22,000 online registrations were done as part of the activity on 27th and 28th September 2023. As per the data available, only 2 percent of Indians are aware of CPR. It is an emergency life-saving procedure that is done when a person's breathing or heartbeat has stopped. This may happen during a medical emergency, such as an electric shock, heart attack, or drowning.

Noted cricketer and former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Manipal Hospitals for their remarkable achievement in receiving the Guinness World Records certificate for the highest number of CPR training pledges. The increasing occurrences of cardiac arrests and heart failures underscore the importance of CPR training, especially for the older population."

He added, "Emphasizing a healthy lifestyle and incorporating healthy eating habits is important. Prevention is more effective than cure,and I encourage everyone to prioritize a healthy way of living to reduce the risk of heart-related ailments."

Speaking on the occasion, Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals, said, "It fills us with immense pride that Manipal Hospitals has been honoured with the prestigious Guinness World Records certificate. Manipal Hospitals has consistently led the charge in raising awareness about critical public health issues. Our commitment to CPR training to educate people on the significance of mastering essential life-saving skills remains unwavering. With a dedicated team of cardiology experts and the latest cutting-edge technologies at our disposal, we are well-equipped to handle a wide range of healthcare emergencies. Our relentless pursuit is to enhance access to world-class healthcare services for all."

Representative from Guinness World Records, said, "Guinness World Records is delighted to recognize Manipal Hospitals for their exceptional achievement in encouraging CPR awareness. Achieving the highest number of pledges for CPR training in 24 hours is not only a remarkable feat but also a commendable contribution to the well-being of communities. Manipal Hospitals' dedication to promoting CPR training aligns with our mission to celebrate the extraordinary. We congratulate them for setting a new record and for their commitment to saving lives."

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 5 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multi-specialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of AMRI Hospitals, the integrated network will have a pan-India footprint of 33 hospitals across 17 cities with 9,500 beds, a talented pool of over 5,000 doctors, and an employee strength of over 20,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260869/Guinness_Manipal_HealthEnterprises.jpg

