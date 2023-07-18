Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) Holds Grand Graduation Ceremony in New Jersey, Honouring Over 200 Medical Graduates of 2023

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], July 18: The Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, a unit of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, marked a significant milestone with their 2023 graduation ceremony that took place at the renowned New Jersey Performing Arts Center recently. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as over 200 graduates, along with esteemed dignitaries, a dedicated team of AUA staff, and proud family members and friends of the graduates came together to celebrate this momentous achievement.

The event drew the presence of esteemed medical professionals affiliated with AUA, including Dr Peter Bell, AUA's Provost and VP of Global Medical Education, Dr Mohammad Torabi, an AUA alumnus (class of 2017) and a highly-skilled surgeon, and Neal Simon JD, the President and Founder of AUA, who was named Ambassador-at-Large for Antigua and Barbuda in 2015, graced the ceremony with their inspirational presence. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a distinguished U.S. Representative from Florida's 20th Congressional District, was the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

AUA alumnus speaker, Dr. Mohammed Torabi, a general surgery resident at Michigan State University, where he also serves as the administrative chief, took the opportunity to address the gathering, “It’s an honour to be here today, as we celebrate your incredible achievement. As a surgeon and alumnus of American University of Antigua College of Medicine, I know first-hand the hard work and dedication that it takes to become a physician. You all have put in countless hours of studying, taken countless exams and dedicated a lot of work. And today is the day that all the hard work has finally paid off. You are now doctors and you should be proud of that. I want to encourage you to find your passion and purpose in medicine. Medicine is not just a job, it’s a calling, a chance to make a difference in people’s lives, to ease their pain and suffering and to bring them hope. The future of medicine is bright, but also challenging. You are the next generation of healthcare professionals who have the power to change the future of medicine. I can wait to see what the future holds for you.”

Manipal’s AUA applauds the achievements of its 2023 graduates as they are prepared to make a significant impact in the medical field.

Manipal’s AUA, with its expanding network of accomplished alumni and affiliates is now looking forward to welcoming a new cohort of aspiring medical professionals into the AUA family. Applications are closing shortly for the Fall August/September 2023 batch of the Pre-med to MD program at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, Karnataka, India. Limited scholarships are available. To find out more about the admission process, please visit go.auamed.org/india.

Backed by the 70-year Manipal legacy in medical education & healthcare, American University of Antigua (AUA) since 2004 has developed into a hub for global education, spread over a modern 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus. Located in Antigua and Barbuda, AUA is an international medical school with a US-modelled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and personalised learning with small batch sizes.

With clinical rotations at affiliated teaching hospitals across the United States, UK & Canada and a vast network of accomplished alumni practicing currently in more than 700+ residency programs worldwide, Manipal’s AUA provides a dynamic and nurturing environment for students to develop their medical expertise.

Manipal’s AUA is one of the few Caribbean med schools which is recognised by the Medical Board of California (MBC), approved by the New York and Florida Education, the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). Students upon successfully passing the licensure exams, can aim for residency and become a practising doctor in any of the 50 states in the USA, UK or Canada.

For more information, please visit www.auamed.org.

