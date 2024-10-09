Manish Behl, Global Mindfulness Expert, Launches the 3rd Edition of Asia's Largest Mindfulness Summit

PNN

As workplace burnout and mental health crisis continue to make headlines, the 3rd Annual Mindfulness India Summit will explore how mindfulness and emotional intelligence can reshape high-pressure work environments into spaces that prioritize well-being and empathy.

Presented by HSBC and Powered by CII, the Mindfulness India Summit (MIS 2024) taking place on October 17-18, 2024, at Novotel Juhu, Mumbai, is Asia's largest event dedicated to Mindfulness, Emotional Intelligence (EI), and Neuroscience. Organized by the Mindful Science Centre, under the leadership of Manish Behl, a globally recognized mindfulness expert, the summit serves as a crucial resource for professionals looking to implement mindfulness practices that promote healthier, more resilient workplaces.

The Mindful Science Centre also runs the Mindfulness-Based Leadership Program and conducts research on the role of mindfulness in enhancing focus, attention, and leadership skills while maintaining overall well-being. These programs equip leaders with practical tools for navigating the complexities of modern work environments while fostering both personal and organizational growth.

Over two days there will be 3 tracks consisting panel discussions, firesides, keynotes with more than 30 global experts who will share cutting-edge insights for leaders and teams. Keynote speakers include Dr Sara Lazar and Dr Chris Germer from Harvard Medical School, Dr Emma Seppala from Yale University, and Chris Ruane, former MP in the UK Parliament. Manish Behl, along with industry leaders like Sanjay Behl, CEO & Co-Founder of NextqorePvt. Ltd., Rajan Pental Executive Director Yes Bank, Pushp Joshi - Ex CMD HPCL, Dr Vivek Nangia, CEO of Max Healthcare, and Shashi Sinha, MD of IPG Mediabrands, will host key sessions. Additionally, wellness coach Micky Mehta and Tibetan scholar GesheLakhdor will enrich the discussions with their unique perspectives.

Manish Behl, Founder of the Mindfulness India Summit, emphasizes the importance of this event:

"In today's relentless pursuit of growth, many organizations have cultivated environments where burnout is becoming the norm. The need for a radical shift is clear. At the Mindfulness India Summit, our goal is to equip leaders with the tools to create mindful, compassionate workplaces where well-being is prioritized alongside performance. Mindfulness and emotional intelligence are no longer just 'soft skills'they are essential for leadership and innovation in today's world."

With the theme of, "Thrive in the Age of Disruption," distinguished speakers,Founders, CXOs, and Presidents from leading organizations, will explore how mindfulness and emotional intelligence can enhance leadership, foster creativity, and promote well-being in fast-paced corporate settings.Discussions will cover crucial areas such as critical thinking, decision-making, and fostering creativity in modern business landscapethrough mindfulness.

Interactive workshops led by top mindfulness trainers will provide attendees with actionable strategies to improve work culture, resilience, leadership development, emotional intelligence, critical decision-making, and digital well-beingskills essential in today's times.

Workshops at the summit will cover

* Building Resilience: Techniques for enhancing mental strength in high-stress environments.

* Mindfulness for Leadership: Tools for fostering cultures of well-being and improving workplace performance.

* Neuroscience of Decision-Making: How mindfulness enhances cognitive function and creativity in leadership roles.

* Empathetic Leadership: Strategies for building emotionally intelligent, high-performing teams.

The summit will also feature the prestigious Mindfulness Impact Awards, honoring individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to promoting workplace well-being and productivity through mindfulness.

MIS 2024 is backed by key sponsors and partners such as HSBC, CII, The Hindu, Free Press Journal, Yes Bank, American Mindfulness Association, The Manchester Mindfulness Festival, EAMBA (European Association for Mindfulness), Uniview World, Micky Mehta, Idobro, and TiE Mumbaihighlighting the growing recognition of mindfulness as critical to leadership and organizational success.

The Mindfulness India Summit is Asia's largest platform dedicated to advancing mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and neuroscience in leadership. Bringing together global experts, it provides practical tools for improving well-being, leadership, and organizational performance. For more information and registration, please visit www.mindfulnessindiasummit.com

