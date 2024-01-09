Manndakini Bora Unveils Spiritual Anthem "Jai Siya Ram- Shabari Episode" to Usher in the New Year with Positivity

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Manndakini Bora, the visionary behind Manndakini Productions, is thrilled to release her brand new soul-stirring spiritual song "Jai Siya Ram- Shabari Episode". This spiritual masterpiece is meticulously conceptualized, designed, and orchestrated by Bora, aiming to provide a harmonious start to the New Year.

As we step into the New Year, "Jai Siya Ram- Shabari Episode", emerges as a captivating musical offering, resonating with profound spirituality and positive vibes. Manndakini Bora, the creative force behind the project, has seamlessly woven together melody and devotion to craft an experience that transcends musical boundaries.

Set to captivate audiences with its profound lyrics and soulful melodies, "Jai Siya Ram- Shabari Episode" is poised to become a timeless addition to the spiritual music genre.

Manndakini Bora expresses her inspiration behind the song, stating" Manndakini Bora expresses her inspiration behind the song, stating "The truest inspiration of conceptualizing 'Jai Siya Ram' series of project comes from my grandfather (Late) Sh Girindra Nath Bora who is the ONLY devotee to translate entire 'Ram Charit Manas by Shri Tulsidas ji, in Assamese language. And the reason behind starting series with "Shabari Milan" episode is that this is the only event in entire story, wherein in Prabhu Ram has explained to Shabari ji the path of association with God through 'Navadha Bhakti'. Just like Lord Krishna had explained to Arjun in Mahabharat and Bhakt Prahlad to Hiranyakashyap. Shabari Milan is actually the essence of incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Lord Ram in Treta Yug. I aimed to create a musical journey that not only captivates the soul but also serves as a source of positivity and tranquility. As we embark on a new year, may this spiritual offering bring joy and peace to all who listen"_

"Jai Siya Ram- Shabari Episode" invites listeners to embark on a spiritual voyage, embracing the melody as a beacon of hope and serenity.

Music Arranged By: Javed Hussain, Music Mixed & Mastered By - Yesudas BC, Flute - Pt Ajay Prasanna, Sitar - Mehtab Ali, Tabla-Parvez Hussain Dholak / Percussion- Harvinder Singh Babbi, Studio: Maestro Film & Music Studios, N. Delhi, DOP: Naresh Shah, Costume Styling of Manndakini Bora: Sonal Poddar, Post Production: Maskclone film, Make Up & Hair: Razi & Vaishali, Digital Distribution: Manndakini Productions, Consulting Partner: Auctus Resources, Special Thanks: Sh Ravindra ji, Sukoon Farms.

Singer & Concept Creator : Manndakini Bora, Music Directed, Composed and Arranged By : Javed Hussain, Lyricist : Pyaasa Anjum, Featuring : Manndakini Bora, Panchi Kedia as Sita, Kabeer as Lord Ram, Aman RR Singh as Lakshman, Shobhna as Shabari ji, Executive, Producer : Vijay Tiwari, DOP and Director : Naresh Shah, Assistant Director - Yatan Singh, Production & Music Label : Manndakini Productions.

Watch the song here https://youtu.be/DbIkGCAj1fU

